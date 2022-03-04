LIVE: HUDDERSFIELD TOWN vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED - Late change as Benda drops out through illness
Peterborough United travel to face Huddersfield Town looking to use the confidence from their midweek FA Cup exploits (March 4, 7:45pm).
The match has been moved to accommodate the hosts’ own FA Cup fifth round tie against Nottingham Forest. In the league, the Terriers are flying high in third and can move into the automatic promotion places with victory, albeit having played five games more.
Posh are looking to haul themselves into 22nd but may be without Joe Ward, who picked up a dead leg against Manchester City.
Follow the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Huddersfield vs Posh
Last updated: Friday, 04 March, 2022, 20:08
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Oliver Norburn returns from suspension
- Joe Ward a doubt due to a dead leg
- Posh can move 22nd with a win
- Huddersfield move into the automatic promotion places with a win
- Terriers unbeaten in their last 17 matches
22 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
Norburn getting instructions from McCann and sent off on a run. An early change?
18 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
This is poor to watch. Posh are sitting in their box, no press at all , inviting Huddersfield on and they still have the quality to find a pass to their own men. Every ball into the box seems to find a Huddersfield man.
17 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
Posh have been allowed more of the ball in the last few minutes, do Huddersfield think the job is done? They have actually been ok with it until they get into the final third.
16 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
More of that needed from Jones. He’s been too deep so far, almost filling in at CM but he pushes up that time and chases a long ball all the way to the keeper, who is forced to skew it out of play.
13 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
Just as I say that, Posh build down the left. Beevers advances and feeds Coulson, his low cross cuts it back to Jones from an acute angle at the near post. It brushes the sidenetting, he might have done better there.
12 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
Posh being forced back, don’t appear to have any options win the ball, quickly giving it back,
10 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
Both times Posh have been caught not showing desire to pick up a loose ball and they have barely touched the ball in this match so far.
8 mins 2-0 Huddersfield
From the corner, Lees rises well at the near post, heads across goal and in.
2-0 Huddersfield
6 mins 1-0 Huddersfield
Huddersfild come again. Same situation, this time Coulson clears a cross. Straight to ‘Brien. Blocked this time. Corner.