LIVE: FULHAM vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Posh behind to Mitrovic penalty at the break
Peterborough United travel to face league leaders Fulham on Wednesday evening (February 23, 7:45pm).
Posh have now slipped to eight points from safety thanks to Reading’s victory over Birmingham on Tuesday (February 22) but face a tall order to make back any ground tonight.
Fulham are six points clear at the top and have scored 79 times in their 31 league games this season. They were beaten at home to Huddersfield last time out though.
Follow the all the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Fulham vs Posh
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:57
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Matthew Etherington takes charge of Posh
- Harrison Burrows returns from injury
- Fulham sit 6 points clear at the top of the Championship
- Aleksandr Mitrovic has 31 league goals, Posh have 23
54 mins 1-0 Fulham
Posh are seeing almost all of the ball this half. They win a corner as Tosin slices a Burrows cross over his own goal.
52 mins 0-0
Posh have definitely looked like they are going to leave JCH up this half. That’ll force Fulham’s centre backs to stay back. I’d have liked that to be someone with pace like Morton on Jones though but it is a good idea.
47 mins 1-0 Fulham
Well then, that was promising. Posh push higher and Norburn’s well-weighted ball put Szmodics through on the left, he gets to the left edge of the box away from Robinson but it’s a poor cross over everyone.
Second half
Half-time
45 mins 1-0 Fulham
Fulham pinging it around in front of Posh for fun but the box is just too crowded. All of the Posh players are in it. This is proving effective but JCH offers nothing if they do win the ball.
1 min added on
41 mins 0-0
For all of the possession, Fulham aren’t creating chance after chance, which you have to credit Posh with. They are knocking it around nicely but Posh have been making some good blocks, Edwards excellent.
36 mins 1-0 Fulham
Posh have not pressed all game but when they decide to do it in the Fulham box, Rodak takes a poor touch and Szmodics is on him. Very unlucky he can’t win anything more than a goalkick.
33 mins 1-0 Fulham
Hard to see anything happening for Posh now. Even the second line are essentially playing on the penalty box. They’re so deep it’s like a training game.