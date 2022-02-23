LIVE: FULHAM vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Matthew Etherington in temporary charge
Peterborough United travel to face league leaders Fulham on Wednesday evening (February 23, 7:45pm).
Posh have now slipped to eight points from safety thanks to Reading’s victory over Birmingham on Tuesday (February 22) but face a tall order to make back any ground tonight.
Fulham are six points clear at the top and have scored 79 times in their 31 league games this season. They were beaten at home to Huddersfield last time out though.
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 15:24
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Matthew Etherington takes charge of Posh
- Harrison Burrows returns from injury
- Fulham sit 6 points clear at the top of the Championship
- Aleksandr Mitrovic has 31 league goals, Posh have 23
Darren Ferguson ultimately chose to step away after a nine-match winless run in the league. In contrast, Fulham were on a seven-game unbeaten run. That was until Saturday though when Huddersfield turned up and upset the odds with a 2-1 win. That probably wasn’t the best for Posh if they are going to be all fired up to respond tonight. That run included 6-2 wins over Bristol City and Birmingham and a 7-0 against Reading.
Last 5
Fulham 1-2 Huddersfield
Hull 0-1 Fulham
Fulham 3-0 Millwall
Manchester City 4-1 Fulham
Fulham 1-1 Blackpool
What caretaker boss Matty Etherington had to say ahead of today’s game
Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough United playbook won’t be ripped up in his absence at Championship leaders Fulham
Matthew Etherington won’t be ripping up the Darren Ferguson playbook when he takes charge of Peterborough United’s Championship game at leaders Fulham tomorrow (February 23, 7.45pm).
Welcome to what is probably Posh’s toughest game of the season. Full credit to anyone who is going to make the midweek trip to Craven Cottage in what is rather a daunting prospect given Posh’s away record and the fact that Fulham score goals for fun it seems.
Posh really ought to have won the home tie though so, you never know.
