LIVE DEADLINE DAY BLOG: Peterborough United linked with Middlesbrough defender, Posh fans mostly happy to see Dembele leave

500 votes were cast in three hours of my Dembele twitter poll with 72% in favour of the club’s decision to sell him on deadline day.

@Steve Rodz said: “I’m saying sell because once a player has their head set on leaving they won’t play to full potential anyway, contribute very little for the team, then end up going free in summer. Take 1 million now, our hands are forced as a small club.”

But @CrispLevi said: “We’re actually backing up our terrible summer recruitment, with finishing January with a worse squad than the one we started January with. I don’t particularly blame them for taking some money for him, but let’s not pretend this is a serious effort to stay up. It’s not,”

And @Jinksy6 said: “He won’t save us. He doesn’t want to be here and we’ll find another just like him either this window or next. Makes FAR more business sense to sell him at any price than it does to let him go at the end of the season for nothing.’

@JohnVerrall made his contribution: “60% of our league wins this season have come directly from Dembele winners. There seems to be a general consensus that he won’t ‘save’ our season - which may or may not be true - but Posh’s chances of staying up are considerably increased with him here.”