LIVE DEADLINE DAY BLOG: Peterborough United linked with Middlesbrough defender, Posh fans mostly happy to see Dembele leave

The January transfer window shuts at 11pm tonight (January 31).
The PT will bring you the transfer news and speculation for Posh and the rest of the Championship clubs as it happens on our deadline day blog.....
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 16:27
Bournemouth have completed the loan signing of Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. I’m beginning to wish Posh had played them on January 1 as scheduled.
Still no firm news on Dembele. Maybe he’s read my article and wants to stay, or permanent deals take longer than loans to sort out.
4pm update
Former Cobbler Charlie Goode has left Brentford for Sheffield United on loan. The Blades clearly believe a long throw man will get them into the play-offs. I make that a paltry five signings by Championship clubs so far. This evening could get very busy for club secretaries, newspaper bloggers and those sad fans camped outside grounds hoping to catch a glimpse of a new full-back
Boro defender linked with Posh
Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson has been linked with a loan move to Posh by the Daily Mail.
Coulson (23) has been called back from a loan spell at League One Ipswich Town after making just six appearances in an injury-ravaged first-half of the season. He hasn’t played since Ipswich thrashed Wycombe 4-1 at Adams Park on November 2.
Coulson has made 49 appearances for Boro and previously spent time on loan at Cambridge and St Mirren.
Left-back has been a problem position for Posh. Dan Butler is now out for the season leaving Joe Tomlinson as the only available left-back at the club.
Dembele poll
500 votes were cast in three hours of my Dembele twitter poll with 72% in favour of the club’s decision to sell him on deadline day.
@Steve Rodz said: “I’m saying sell because once a player has their head set on leaving they won’t play to full potential anyway, contribute very little for the team, then end up going free in summer. Take 1 million now, our hands are forced as a small club.”
But @CrispLevi said: “We’re actually backing up our terrible summer recruitment, with finishing January with a worse squad than the one we started January with. I don’t particularly blame them for taking some money for him, but let’s not pretend this is a serious effort to stay up. It’s not,”
And @Jinksy6 said: “He won’t save us. He doesn’t want to be here and we’ll find another just like him either this window or next. Makes FAR more business sense to sell him at any price than it does to let him go at the end of the season for nothing.’
@JohnVerrall made his contribution: “60% of our league wins this season have come directly from Dembele winners. There seems to be a general consensus that he won’t ‘save’ our season - which may or may not be true - but Posh’s chances of staying up are considerably increased with him here.”
And finally from @PhilAdams101: “From a player who was purely putting himself in the shop window and driven. He’s now the polar opposite who evidently can’t be bothered and could walk for free in a few months. £1m is crazy money in this situ. Very naive to think he’d be up for a relegation fight if he stayed.”
2pm update
Huddersfield claim the capture of attacking midfielder Tino Ajorin on loan from Chelsea is ‘an exciting coup.’ Posh are at Huddersfield in March.
Bournemouth have completed the signing of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United so maybe Dembele’s departure to Dean Court will be announced soon.
In a Twitter poll set up in the absence of any hard news 72% of those who replied agreed with BBC Radio Cambs pundit Franny Green in saying Posh should sell Dembele even for £1 million.
Only 28% agreed with me to say Posh should keep Dembele.
Sad times
1pm update
Bournemouth now have five potential signings on the go. Siriki Dembele, Freddie Woodman, Nat Phillips, Kieffer Moore and Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.
Bournemouth now linked with Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. Bournemouth’s capture of Siriki Dembele is likely to be first deal to involved Posh directly. Dembele could have signed a pre-contract with any club on February 2 which strengthens the argument in letting him go for a fee now. No guarantee he would have been committed to the Posh cause if he’d stayed.
Preston have signed former Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby. Barnsley got rid of Diaby after he broke FA doping rules.
Noon update
Posh have been linked with midfielder Jon Nolan, but very tenuously. Nolan has just been released by failing League One one club Ipswich so might not be Championship standard. He’s free though so which could make a difference I suppose.
Nolan had an excellent season when Shrewsbury almost won promotion from League One under Paul Hurst and he followed his manager to Ipswich. Posh were linked with Nolan before he made that move, but as a League One club.
There has finally been a transfer deadline day signing by a Championship club as goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has joined Huddersfield Town. Blackman has swapped Los Angeles for Huddersfield which can’t have happened voluntarily many times in the past.
11am update
Oh hang on. The Bournemouth Echo is reporting Siriki Dembele and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman are booked in for medicals at Dean Court this morning which suggests personal terms have been agreed. I bet the back injury that has kept Dembele out for the last couple of games is no longer an issue
Why do clubs always leave transfer deals to the last minutes of a deadline day? Still just the Eriksen to Brentford deal has been completed today.
It must be very stressful, especially for a club like Bournemouth who appear to have half a dozen deals on the go as they attempt to make themselves favourites for relegation from the Premier League next season. Dembele is believed to be discussing personal terms with the Cherries, although neither club has confirmed this.
Posh pundits speaks out on Dembele
Ex-Posh striker Franny Green, an excellent pundit on BBC Radio Cambs, insists Dembele leaving the club ‘makes sense’. ‘Come the end of the season Posh get zero pounds for him,’ Green said. “I can see him leaving and it makes good business sense to let him go. He is easy on the eye and plays in spurts. He isn’t going to save our season. The market decides the price which might not be a price we think he’s worth, but teh player has the power. Being stubborn and letting him go for free at the end of the season would be a mistake.’
I’ve been saying all season Dembele has played in spurts. He’s still better than anyone else we have though and surely he’s worth more than the £1 millon Bournemouth are allegedly paying for him? That was the club view even two days ago. Have minds been changed? Has a replacement been lined up. We should know soon enough.
10am update
Still just the Eriksen to Brentford signing has been completed on transfer deadline day, although plenty of rumor and speculation can be found on social media.
In other news former Posh boss Grant McCann is 4/1 third favourite to become manager of Sunderland who sacked Lee Johnson when third in League One yesterday! Duncan Ferguson is odds on favourite followed by John Terry.
Still no word from Barry Fry, but then this must be the busiest day of the year for the 76 year-old.