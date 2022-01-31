LIVE DEADLINE DAY BLOG: Peterborough United linked with Ipswich midfielder, medical for Dembele, all quiet on Norburn and Reece Brown so far and a first Championship signing as goalkeeper swaps Los Angeles for Huddersfield!
The January transfer window shuts at 11pm tomorrow (January 31).
The PT will bring you the transfer news and speculation for Posh and the rest of the Championship clubs as it happens on our deadline day blog.....
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 12:52
- Transfer window shuts at 11pm on Monday, January 31.
- Dembele and Norburn could leave Posh
- Reece Brown could return to Posh from Huddersfield
1pm update
Bournemouth now linked with Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. Bournemouth’s capture of Siriki Dembele is likely to be first deal to involved Posh directly. Dembele could have signed a pre-contract with any club on February 2 which strengthens the argument in letting him go for a fee now. No guarantee he would have been committed to the Posh cause if he’d stayed.
Preston have signed former Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby. Barnsley got rid of Diaby after he broke FA doping rules.
Noon update
Posh have been linked with midfielder Jon Nolan, but very tenuously. Nolan has just been released by failing League One one club Ipswich so might not be Championship standard. He’s free though so which could make a difference I suppose.
Nolan had an excellent season when Shrewsbury almost won promotion from League One under Paul Hurst and he followed his manager to Ipswich. Posh were linked with Nolan before he made that move, but as a League One club.
There has finally been a transfer deadline day signing by a Championship club as goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has joined Huddersfield Town. Blackman has swapped Los Angeles for Huddersfield which can’t have happened voluntarily many times in the past.
11am update
Oh hang on. The Bournemouth Echo is reporting Siriki Dembele and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman are booked in for medicals at Dean Court this morning which suggests personal terms have been agreed. I bet the back injury that has kept Dembele out for the last couple of games is no longer an issue
Why do clubs always leave transfer deals to the last minutes of a deadline day? Still just the Eriksen to Brentford deal has been completed today.
It must be very stressful, especially for a club like Bournemouth who appear to have half a dozen deals on the go as they attempt to make themselves favourites for relegation from the Premier League next season. Dembele is believed to be discussing personal terms with the Cherries, although neither club has confirmed this.
Posh pundits speaks out on Dembele
Ex-Posh striker Franny Green, an excellent pundit on BBC Radio Cambs, insists Dembele leaving the club ‘makes sense’. ‘Come the end of the season Posh get zero pounds for him,’ Green said. “I can see him leaving and it makes good business sense to let him go. He is easy on the eye and plays in spurts. He isn’t going to save our season. The market decides the price which might not be a price we think he’s worth, but teh player has the power. Being stubborn and letting him go for free at the end of the season would be a mistake.’
I’ve been saying all season Dembele has played in spurts. He’s still better than anyone else we have though and surely he’s worth more than the £1 millon Bournemouth are allegedly paying for him? That was the club view even two days ago. Have minds been changed? Has a replacement been lined up. We should know soon enough.
10am update
Still just the Eriksen to Brentford signing has been completed on transfer deadline day, although plenty of rumor and speculation can be found on social media.
In other news former Posh boss Grant McCann is 4/1 third favourite to become manager of Sunderland who sacked Lee Johnson when third in League One yesterday! Duncan Ferguson is odds on favourite followed by John Terry.
Still no word from Barry Fry, but then this must be the busiest day of the year for the 76 year-old.
9am update
Bournemouth apparently closing in on a £3.5 million deal for Cardif striker Kieffer Moore. A team clearly not planning for survival at Premier League level.
The Cherries look set to miss out on Blackburn midfielder Joe Rothwell though.
Only one registered transfer so far today which sees Christian Eriksen sign for Brentford. Should be good for Ivan Toney.
Barry Fry still not returned my calls. He must be busy negotiating for a couple of new strikers.
Dembele extra
According to some reports Championship promotion contenders Blackburn Rovers showed late interest in Dembele, but a player who originally said he wanted to move to Scotland to be with his young family when he handed in a transfer request in January, 2020, looks set to move to the South Coast.
Barry Fry has said Posh wouldn’t let him go on transfer deadline day as it wouldn’t leave Posh time to find a replacement. Does yesterday’s news mean Posh have someone lined up? Or have they decided Kwame Poku can step up? That’s a big ask.
Norburn has yet to hand in a transfer request as far as we know. Blackpool are known to have had a bid rejected. Their boss Neil Critchley declined to comment on the speculation after his side’s fine 1-1 draw at Fulham on Saturday.
I have calls out to Posh director of football Barry Fry re Dembele, Norburn and Reece Brown, but he might be too busy to ring back. If he doesn’t I’ll get Daz Moody to let me know what’s going on.
Posh need to end the day with a stronger squad than they currently have which will take some doing if Dembele departs as expected.
Posh latest
What are expecting from London Road before the transfer window closes....
I expect Siriki Dembele’s transfer to Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth to go through. TalkSPORT are claiming the clubs have agreed a fee of £1 million rising to £1.5 million if the Cherries are promoted.
As recently as Friday Posh were saying they wanted a total package of £4 million, but the actual fee will doubtless be undisclosed and most probably somewhere in between those valuations for a player with just five months left on his contract.
As average as Dembele has been since the turn of the year it would still be a blow to lose him and he will need replacing no matter how much promise Kwame Poku has shown in the last two matches.
Club captain Oliver Norburn could also depart just five months after arriving at Posh from Shrewsbury. It’s understood Norburn wants to move back up North where his wife and young child still live and Blackpool are keen, although not keen enough to offer more than Posh paid for the midfielder (about £300k).
Posh have been trying to find another striker and they might need another midfielder if Norburn leaves and now that Jack Taylor is set to be out for some time with another hamstring injury. Posh did sign Jeando Fuchs from Dundee United in time to make a debut in Saturday’s defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.
Posh were linked with Huddersfield midfielder Reece Brown over the weekend. The 25 year-old spent successful loan spells at London Road in each of the last two seasons, but he has not made a single appearance for anyone this season so would be something of a risky signing.
Championship signings in the last 7 days
Finley Burns: Manchester City to Swansea City (loan).
Ryan Hedges: Aberdeen to Blackburn (undisclosed).
Jordan Hugill: Norwich to Cardiff (loan).
Alfie Doughty: Stoke to Cardiff (loan).
Andy Carroll: Unattached to West Brom.
Jeando Fuchs: Dundee Utd to Posh (undisclosed).
Juninho Bacuna: Rangers to Birmingham (undisclosed).
Charlie Kirk: Charlton to Blackpool (loan).
Tim Klose: Unattached to Brostol City.
Regan Slater: Sheffield United to Hull (undisclosed).
Lyle Taylor: Nottm Forest to Birmingham (loan).
Adam Davies: Stoke to Sheffield United (undisclosed).
Dion Sanderson: Wolves to QPR (loan).