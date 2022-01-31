LIVE DEADLINE DAY BLOG: Chairman says Norburn is staying, Reece Brown is back at Peterborough United, a left-back has also signed, and Dembele departure to be confirmed soon
The January transfer window shuts at 11pm tonight (January 31).
The PT will bring you the transfer news and speculation for Posh and the rest of the Championship clubs as it happens on our deadline day blog.....
- Transfer window shuts at 11pm on Monday, January 31.
- Dembele and Norburn could leave Posh
- Reece Brown could return to Posh from Huddersfield
Norburn to stay
Ah Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is out and about on social media and was asked a question re Ollie Norburn leaving for Blackpool. ‘No chance’ was MacAnthony’s reply!
Brown is back
Huddersfield Town midfielder Reece Brown is back at Posh for a third spell on loan at London Road.
He’s made 55 appearances an scored two goals for Posh having played for the club in each of the last two seasons.
Brown has made just one League Cup apprearance for Huddersfield since signing from Forest Green in July 2019!
He’s never played Championship football.
Sources in Blackpool are confident they will sign Posh skipper Oliver Norburn before the window shuts. Brown’s arrival at Posh might facilitate that move.
Bournemouth still expect to reveal Posh forward Siriki Dembele as a January signing soon
7pm update
90 minutes since the last Championship signing which happened to be Hayden Coulson from Boro to Posh.
Four hours until the window closes and still Siriki Dembele hasn’t been unveiled as a Bournemouth player despite spending the entire day at Dean Court. I can’t imagine wages are an issue. I can imagine not playing regularly will become an issue.
It’s all quiet on Ollie Norburn as well. The captain who wants to leave a ship that’s currently sinking is understood to want a move up North for personal reasons and Blackpool are understood to want to accommodate him. With Jack Taylor injured again Posh might be trying to secure a couple of replacements before allowing the move to go ahead.
Reece Brown is though to be one candidate for Posh and some internet sources are suggesting a loan from Huddersfield to Posh for a third straight season is a done deal.
Coulson signs
Posh have signed left-back Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.
It’s been a problem position for Posh, although Coulson hasn’t played since November 2. He was on loan at Ipswich until Boro recalled him today so Posh could have him. Even played in midfield for Ipswich.
Reports elsewhere that midfielder Reece Brown will be back on loan at Posh for the third straight season are yet to be confirmed.
Brown’s arrival would possibly enable club captain Oliver Norburn to join Blackpool.
Meanwhile Luton have changed their goalkeeper. Simon Sluga has left the club and been replaced by Jed Steer from Aston Villa.
Bournemouth have completed the loan signing of Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. I’m beginning to wish Posh had played them on January 1 as scheduled.
Still no firm news on Dembele. Maybe he’s read my article and wants to stay, or permanent deals take longer than loans to sort out.
4pm update
Former Cobbler Charlie Goode has left Brentford for Sheffield United on loan. The Blades clearly believe a long throw man will get them into the play-offs. I make that a paltry five signings by Championship clubs so far. This evening could get very busy for club secretaries, newspaper bloggers and those sad fans camped outside grounds hoping to catch a glimpse of a new full-back
Boro defender linked with Posh
Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson has been linked with a loan move to Posh by the Daily Mail.
Coulson (23) has been called back from a loan spell at League One Ipswich Town after making just six appearances in an injury-ravaged first-half of the season. He hasn’t played since Ipswich thrashed Wycombe 4-1 at Adams Park on November 2.
Coulson has made 49 appearances for Boro and previously spent time on loan at Cambridge and St Mirren.
Left-back has been a problem position for Posh. Dan Butler is now out for the season leaving Joe Tomlinson as the only available left-back at the club.
Dembele poll
500 votes were cast in three hours of my Dembele twitter poll with 72% in favour of the club’s decision to sell him on deadline day.
@Steve Rodz said: “I’m saying sell because once a player has their head set on leaving they won’t play to full potential anyway, contribute very little for the team, then end up going free in summer. Take 1 million now, our hands are forced as a small club.”
But @CrispLevi said: “We’re actually backing up our terrible summer recruitment, with finishing January with a worse squad than the one we started January with. I don’t particularly blame them for taking some money for him, but let’s not pretend this is a serious effort to stay up. It’s not,”
And @Jinksy6 said: “He won’t save us. He doesn’t want to be here and we’ll find another just like him either this window or next. Makes FAR more business sense to sell him at any price than it does to let him go at the end of the season for nothing.’
@JohnVerrall made his contribution: “60% of our league wins this season have come directly from Dembele winners. There seems to be a general consensus that he won’t ‘save’ our season - which may or may not be true - but Posh’s chances of staying up are considerably increased with him here.”
And finally from @PhilAdams101: “From a player who was purely putting himself in the shop window and driven. He’s now the polar opposite who evidently can’t be bothered and could walk for free in a few months. £1m is crazy money in this situ. Very naive to think he’d be up for a relegation fight if he stayed.”
2pm update
Huddersfield claim the capture of attacking midfielder Tino Ajorin on loan from Chelsea is ‘an exciting coup.’ Posh are at Huddersfield in March.
Bournemouth have completed the signing of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United so maybe Dembele’s departure to Dean Court will be announced soon.
In a Twitter poll set up in the absence of any hard news 72% of those who replied agreed with BBC Radio Cambs pundit Franny Green in saying Posh should sell Dembele even for £1 million.
Only 28% agreed with me to say Posh should keep Dembele.
1pm update
Bournemouth now have five potential signings on the go. Siriki Dembele, Freddie Woodman, Nat Phillips, Kieffer Moore and Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.
Bournemouth now linked with Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. Bournemouth’s capture of Siriki Dembele is likely to be first deal to involved Posh directly. Dembele could have signed a pre-contract with any club on February 2 which strengthens the argument in letting him go for a fee now. No guarantee he would have been committed to the Posh cause if he’d stayed.
Preston have signed former Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby. Barnsley got rid of Diaby after he broke FA doping rules.