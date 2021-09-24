LIVE: Coventry vs Peterborough United- Posh without Jonson Clarke-Harris becuase of ban
Live coverage as Posh travel to face Coventry in the Championship this evening (September 24).
Sammie Szmodics looks like he could start after Jonson Clrke-Harris was slapped with a four game ban for historic tweets.
Posh go in search on their first ever victory at The Ricoh Arena and will have to upset the odds to di ot given Coventry are flying high in fourth place hnd haven’t lost a home league game all season.
LIVE BLOG: Coventry vs Posh
Last updated: Friday, 24 September, 2021, 15:35
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Clarke-Harris starts first game of suspension
- Jack Taylor could make first start of the season
- Posh still looking for first away point of the season
- Coventry sit 4th with 100% home record
- Matt Godden likely to feature for Coventry
Match preview
MATCH PREVIEW: An in-form Swede and ex-Posh man among the strikers looking to shoot down Peterborough United and maintain Sky Blues’ 100% home record
In-form man Viktor Gyokeres and ex-Posh forward Matt Godden are among the strikers looking to continue Coventry’s impressive start to the season.
Championship regular Geoff Eltringham is the man with the whistle for the match. He last refereed Posh in 2017, when they went down 4-1 at home to Southend under the leadership of Grant McCann.
Posh make the difficult trip to Coventry tonight. It may only be Coventry’s second season in the league but they have started extremely well and Posh’s shaky away form will need to take a dramatic upturn if they are to come away with anything tonight.