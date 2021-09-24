LIVE: Coventry vs Peterborough United- Clarke-Harris remains after club appeal ban

In short, not good for Posh at all. They have only ever won one match away at Coventry in 12 meetings in all competitions and that was the first ever visit in 1961!

There have been some horror stories since then, in both 2014 and 2015, Posh led 2-0 at half time, only to lose 3-2 on both occasions.

Then in 2016, Ivan Toney thought he’d stolen all three points for Posh with a 90th minute goal, only for Conor Chaplin to equalise a minute later to make it 1-1.

Posh haven’t won any of the last five meetings anywhere and last tasted victory in 2016. Goals from Michael Bostwick, Lee Angol and Harry Beautyman gave Posh a 3-1 win in League One, Joe Cole got Coventry’s consolation.

Last 5:

26 Oct 2019- Posh (Maddison, Eisa) 2-2 Coventry

16 Mar 2019- Posh (Reed) 1-2 Coventry

23 Nov 2018- Coventry 1-1 (Toney) Posh

08 Apr 2017- Coventry 1-0 Posh