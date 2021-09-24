LIVE: Coventry vs Peterborough United- Clarke-Harris remains after club appeal ban
Live coverage as Posh travel to face Coventry in the Championship this evening (September 24).
Sammie Szmodics was set to start but Jonson Clarke-Harris has become available after Posh appealed his four game ban for historic tweets.
Posh go in search of their first ever victory at The Ricoh Arena and will have to upset the odds to do it given Coventry are flying high in fourth place and haven’t lost a home league game all season.
Last updated: Friday, 24 September, 2021, 18:48
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Clarke-Harris available again after club appeal ban
- Posh still looking for first away point of the season
- Coventry sit 4th with 100% home record
- Matt Godden likely to feature for Coventry
Posh line-up
Dai Cornell, Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson, Oliver Norburn, Jack Taylor, Siriki Dembele, Jorge Grant, Joe Ward, Jonson Clarke-Harris
Subs: Will Blackmore, Sammie Szmodics, Josh Knight, Kwame Poku, Harrison Burrows, Conor Coventry, Joe Tomlinson
Coventry line-up
Simon Moore, Ian Maatsen, Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Todd Kane, Jamie Allen, Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare, Martyn Waghorn, Viktor Gyokeres
Subs: Ben Wilson, Michael Rose, Liam Kelly, Jodi Jones, Ben Sheaf, Tyler Walker, Matty Godden
Jonson Clarke-Harris available for selection against Coventry after Peterborough United appeal ban
Clarke-Harris is expected to line-up for Posh tonight after the club announced their intention to appeal his recent FA ban.
Past meetings
In short, not good for Posh at all. They have only ever won one match away at Coventry in 12 meetings in all competitions and that was the first ever visit in 1961!
There have been some horror stories since then, in both 2014 and 2015, Posh led 2-0 at half time, only to lose 3-2 on both occasions.
Then in 2016, Ivan Toney thought he’d stolen all three points for Posh with a 90th minute goal, only for Conor Chaplin to equalise a minute later to make it 1-1.
Posh haven’t won any of the last five meetings anywhere and last tasted victory in 2016. Goals from Michael Bostwick, Lee Angol and Harry Beautyman gave Posh a 3-1 win in League One, Joe Cole got Coventry’s consolation.
Last 5:
26 Oct 2019- Posh (Maddison, Eisa) 2-2 Coventry
16 Mar 2019- Posh (Reed) 1-2 Coventry
23 Nov 2018- Coventry 1-1 (Toney) Posh
08 Apr 2017- Coventry 1-0 Posh
31 Dec 2016- Posh (Bostwick) 1-1 Coventry
Outgoings
Amadou Bakayoko (ST) to Bolton (free transfer)
Marko Marosi (GK) to Shrewsbury (free transfer)
Maxime Biamou (ST) (released)
Jordan Thompson (CB) (released)
Brandon Mason (LB) (released)
Incomings
Viktor Gyokeres (ST) from Brighton (1m)
Martyn Waghorn (ST) from Derby (free transfer)
Simon Moore (GK) from Sheffield United (free transfer)
Bright Enobkhare (ST) from East Bengal (free transfer)
Ian Maatsen (LB) from Chelsea (loan)
Jake Clarke-Salter (CB) from Chelsea (loan)
Ben Sheaf (DM) from Arsenal (free transfer)
Todd Kane (RB) from QPR (free transfer)
Posh come into the match on the back of a confidence boosting win against Birmingham at the weekend, achieved with a fantastic performance. That was at home though, where we know Posh are good. They now face Coventry, who have won every home league game this season.
They have also won four of the last six and their good form has put them into 4th, two points off top spot and level with Fulham and West Brom in second.
Last 5 matches:
Millwall 1-1 Coventry
Coventry 1-0 Cardiff
Coventry 2-0 Middlesbrough
QPR 2-0 Coventry
Coventry 2-1 Reading
Fergie wants a repeat performance to see Posh get started away from home
Peterborough United manager urges side to repeat Birmingham performance to break away duck
Posh manager Darren Ferguson has urged his side to repeat the performance against Birmingham in order to break their duck away from home.
Match preview
MATCH PREVIEW: An in-form Swede and ex-Posh man among the strikers looking to shoot down Peterborough United and maintain Sky Blues’ 100% home record
In-form man Viktor Gyokeres and ex-Posh forward Matt Godden are among the strikers looking to continue Coventry’s impressive start to the season.
Championship regular Geoff Eltringham is the man with the whistle for the match. He last refereed Posh in 2017, when they went down 4-1 at home to Southend under the leadership of Grant McCann.