LIVE: Championship transfer blog as Posh chairman delivers two pieces of good news
Peterborough United are seeking two new players before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
One is known to be a central midfielder and it now looks like the club’s long-term target will be signed today (Tuesday).
There was also good news on Siriki Dembele, but a Posh midfielder is set to leave.
All the details on the PT Blog below...
Posh transfer blog
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 09:14
- Summer transfer window shuts at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
- Posh are seeking a defensive midfielder and possibly a striker
- Posh players are expected to leave on loan
Midfielder set to leave
Ethan Hamilton is expected to leave Posh today according to chairman Darragh MacAnthony.
Blackpool are the first Championship club to make a move on deadline day. They have taken Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling on loan.
Great news from the ‘Hard Truth’ podcast
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s ‘Hard Truth’ podcast was broadcast a day earlier than normal this morning and as usual it was full of good copy! And it was positive news all round for Posh fans. As an aside the podcast was recorded yesterday (Monday).
MacAnthony is now confident the long-term midfield target from a Premier League club will now arrive https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-chairman-now-confident-long-term-midfield-target-will-be-signed-and-hamilton-set-to-leave-london-road-3364992nd
And he’s positive Siriki Dembele won’t be sold!
https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-chairman-is-positive-dembele-wont-be-sold-on-transfer-deadline-dayunless-an-unexpected-ridiculous-offer-arrives-3365004
Manchester United youngster not coming to Posh, Troy Deeney into the Championship
Highly-rated Manchester United teenager Anthony Elanga is set to leave the club on loan today (August 31) with a host of Championship clubs apparently chasing his signature.
But it won’t be to Posh according to Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony.
Birmingham have signed striker Troy Deeney from Watford on a free transfer and young forward Mipo Odubeko has joined Huddersfield on loan from West Ham.
Blades strengthen ahead of Posh match
Sheffield United, who are the next Championship opponents for Posh on September 11, have signed midfielder Conor Hourihane on loan from Aston Villa.
Hourihane became an unpopular figure with Posh fans after playing a big part in a soft red card for Posh midfielder Chris Forrester when a Barnsley player in 2016.
Another struggling side Reading have taken experienced centre-back Scott Dann on loan from Crystal Palace.
And Bristol City have signed Carlisle United defender George Tanner.
Don’t panic!
There hasn’t been a single Championship signing today (at 5.15pm) although Barnsley have let Herbie Kane go to League One side Oxford.
Posh are quiet, but fan Simon Scarborough says there is no need to panic. He’s @scarboroughsss on twitter and he says: ‘Smodders, JCH, Marriot, RJJ, and Dembele. We don’t need strikers at the minute. If Dembele goes tomorrow then I think we could do with a back up if JCH gets injured. Another CM midfielder and I think we will be okay. We have recruited really well preseason so no need to panic in this window!’
Ah Siriki Dembele. It’s all gone quiet regarding his potential move away from Posh. Maybe that’s been partly why Posh boss Darren Ferguson has played him so few minutes this season. He’s making predators forget about him, or make them think he has a serious injury issue!
Call Colby!
Of course Posh were linked with a £1.5 million move for Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop last week.
And the PT’s go-to data analyst James Mayley (@ReportPosh on Twitter) believes he would be a good signing.
James said: “Jarrad Branthwaite, Colby Bishop & Panutche Camara or David Kasumu. Namely a LCB, athletic CM & powerful striker.” That’s a left centre-back, and a central midfielder in proper English.
A rumour at last!
Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony was quick to quash a rumour that his side were about to sign Rotherham midfielder Dan Barlaser for £700k.
MacAnthony has tweeted: ‘False info pal. Like all others linking us with other players. Silly season until tomorrow night!’
Fans’ views: A yes and a no for Ipswich striker Kayden Jackson
Posh fans have been sending Twitter messages about what positions in the Posh squad they would like to see strengthened in the next 36 hours or so.
‘Another defensive minded midfielder and a target man’ says @roby_teed.
‘Kayden Jackson is a name being thrown around. Ipswich gave him another year just to get a fee. 15 goals in a 100 appearances....meh’ from @adi_mowles.
Jackson was a target prior to Ivan Toney so would make a lot of sense says @DazMoody who would like a left side centre-back and a midfielder as well.
Ricky-Jade Jones is out probably to mid October and Jonson Clarke Harris is most likely gonna be banned a while for that charge so we need more options up front or we will struggle again after the break says @AdammortonJ
A new centre mid, preferably Connor Coventry is the hope of @alexnelson2004, while @Kyle_Irving1 says ‘1/2 players would be nice. Fergie did say he wanted 2 more in so be interesting to see if it actually happens.’
‘A centre back that’s ideally left footed, a central midfielder and a striker’ are the three wishes from @juppy95
London Road outgoings?
If Posh get the midfielder they are after we can expect Ethan Hamilton to leave Posh, especially as Jack Taylor is fit again.
Posh would have Taylor, summer signings Jorge Grant and Oliver Norburn, and the newcomer for central midfield positions.
Young Academy graduate midfielder Kyle Barker might also leave on loan. He skippered Posh Under 23s in their 3-1 league defeat at Cardiff City on Sunday.
Latest Championship transfers
It’s been quiet on the transfer front over the last few days as far as Championship clubs are concerned - the lull before the storm perhaps?
Championship signings over the last 7 days have been...
Jan Paul van Hecke [Brighton - Blackburn] Loan
Ryan Wintle [Cardiff - Blackpool] Loan
Alen Halilovic [Unattached - Reading] Free
Max Lowe [Sheffield United - Nottingham Forest] Loan
Jayson Molumby [Brighton - West Brom] Loan
Baba Rahman [Chelsea - Reading] Loan
Tyler Smith [Sheffield United - Hull] Undisclosed
Jordan Hugill [Norwich - West Brom] Loan