LIVE: Championship transfer blog as Peterborough United loan deal for West Ham United youngster now thought to be imminent, but there will certainly be no Posh panic buying no matter what happens
Peterborough United are seeking two new players before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
One is known to be a central midfielder and it now looks like the club’s long-term target will be signed today (Tuesday).
There was also good news on Siriki Dembele, but a Posh midfielder is set to leave.
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 14:31
- Summer transfer window shuts at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
- Posh are seeking a defensive midfielder and possibly a striker
- Posh players are expected to leave on loan
Berahino back?
Reports have linked ex-Posh loan striker Saido Berahino with a return to English football from Belgium. Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be closest to his signature.
Popular Darragh and Barry’s transfer deadline day tales
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony will be live on Sky Sports News for an hour from 8pm tonight discussing deadline day business. Let’s hope he has something positive to talk about from a Posh point of view.
“Five outlets wanted me on,” MacAnthony revealed on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast today. “So I said I’d go to ones who paid the most.”
Barry Fry is being trailled by a Posh website camera all day today for a little video feature. I did that many, many years ago on transfer deadline day and it was great fun.
Bazza got all excited when he though Ruel Fox might come and play for Posh, but it turned out to be duff info. One target rang Barry up and said he’d sign until he realised what Posh were offering was a monthly wage and not a weekly wage.
No panic at Posh
No matter how deadline day pans out at Posh they won’t be forced into panic buys.
Posh chief Darragh MacAnthony admitted his transfer task force did discuss signing a centre-back to cover Mark Beevers while he is sidelined by injury and a new striker.
MacAnthony said: “It’s easy to sign 2,3,4 new players, but its pointless if they don’t fit into the way you play or fit into the dressing room. That would just be panic buying.
“Beevers might only miss another four games and even if we play three at the back we have Kent, Thompson, Knight, while Dan Butler played there last weekend and was excellent.
“We haven’t got like-for-like cover for the way JCH plays, but good strikers are as rare as dinosaurs and we will hopefully have three very forwards in JCH, Marriott and Dembele when we start playing again.”
It’s 2pm, so 14 hours into transfer deadline day, and the only Championship club to make any signings today are Blackpool who have made two.
Conor Coventry
The PT have said all summer that West Ham United’s Conor Coventry is the young Premier League midfielder sought by Posh and TalkSport have just stated they believe a loan deal almost done.
Coventry is 21 and spent time on loan at Lincoln City a couple of seasons ago. He’s been on the West Ham United bench in all three Premier League games so far this season.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said this morning he was confident the deal would be completed today.
Slow morning
Blackpool have made a second signing today as Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Gabriel has moved to Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee.
Reading did sign midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea yesterday. Drinkwater won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016.
Midfielder set to leave
Ethan Hamilton is expected to leave Posh today according to chairman Darragh MacAnthony.
Blackpool are the first Championship club to make a move on deadline day. They have taken Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling on loan.
Great news from the ‘Hard Truth’ podcast
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s ‘Hard Truth’ podcast was broadcast a day earlier than normal this morning and as usual it was full of good copy! And it was positive news all round for Posh fans. As an aside the podcast was recorded yesterday (Monday).
And he’s positive Siriki Dembele won’t be sold!
Manchester United youngster not coming to Posh, Troy Deeney into the Championship
Highly-rated Manchester United teenager Anthony Elanga is set to leave the club on loan today (August 31) with a host of Championship clubs apparently chasing his signature.
But it won’t be to Posh according to Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony.
Birmingham have signed striker Troy Deeney from Watford on a free transfer and young forward Mipo Odubeko has joined Huddersfield on loan from West Ham.
Blades strengthen ahead of Posh match
Sheffield United, who are the next Championship opponents for Posh on September 11, have signed midfielder Conor Hourihane on loan from Aston Villa.
Hourihane became an unpopular figure with Posh fans after playing a big part in a soft red card for Posh midfielder Chris Forrester when a Barnsley player in 2016.
Another struggling side Reading have taken experienced centre-back Scott Dann on loan from Crystal Palace.
And Bristol City have signed Carlisle United defender George Tanner.