LIVE: Championship transfer blog as Peterborough United chairman utters three little words which will disappoint Posh fans
Peterborough United are seeking two new players before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
One is known to be a central midfielder and it did looks like the club’s long-term target would be signed today (Tuesday), but doubt has now been cast on that move by the Posh chairman.
There news on Siriki Dembele remains good and a Posh midfielder is set to leave, if the club make a signing in that position.
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 16:53
- Summer transfer window shuts at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
- Posh are seeking a defensive midfielder and possibly a striker
- Posh players are expected to leave on loan
Colby BIshop update
My thanks to Gary Chapman (@Rutlandspinner on Twitter) for pointing out Accrington Stanley have just signed Jovan Malcolm, a striker from West Brom..
Does this mean Colby Bishop, a reported Posh target, is free to leave?
Two more signings
Championship clubs now beginning to announce completed deals.
Reda Khadra has moved on loan from Brighton to Blackburn, while Demeaco Duhaney has left Huddersfield for Stoke on a free transfer.
Harry Arter has left Nottingham Forest for League One side Charlton.
Berahino deal confirmed
One-time Posh loanee Saido Berahino’s transfer from Belgian club Zulte Waregem to League One giants Sheffield Wednesday has been confirmed.
Darragh on Twitter
Three little words uttered by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony have sparked concern among the Posh faithful.
In response to the question: ‘any deadline day business?’ MacAnthony responded with ‘not likely nope,’ but he has been known to mess with people on social media.
Meanwhile there has been a third Championship signing as Middlesbrough have taken Andraz Sporar on loan from Sporting Lisbon. He’s a forward from Slovenia.
Berahino back?
Reports have linked ex-Posh loan striker Saido Berahino with a return to English football from Belgium. Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be closest to his signature.
Popular Darragh and Barry’s transfer deadline day tales
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony will be live on Sky Sports News for an hour from 8pm tonight discussing deadline day business. Let’s hope he has something positive to talk about from a Posh point of view.
“Five outlets wanted me on,” MacAnthony revealed on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast today. “So I said I’d go to ones who paid the most.”
Barry Fry is being trailled by a Posh website camera all day today for a little video feature. I did that many, many years ago on transfer deadline day and it was great fun.
Bazza got all excited when he though Ruel Fox might come and play for Posh, but it turned out to be duff info. One target rang Barry up and said he’d sign until he realised what Posh were offering was a monthly wage and not a weekly wage.
No panic at Posh
No matter how deadline day pans out at Posh they won’t be forced into panic buys.
Posh chief Darragh MacAnthony admitted his transfer task force did discuss signing a centre-back to cover Mark Beevers while he is sidelined by injury and a new striker.
MacAnthony said: “It’s easy to sign 2,3,4 new players, but its pointless if they don’t fit into the way you play or fit into the dressing room. That would just be panic buying.
“Beevers might only miss another four games and even if we play three at the back we have Kent, Thompson, Knight, while Dan Butler played there last weekend and was excellent.
“We haven’t got like-for-like cover for the way JCH plays, but good strikers are as rare as dinosaurs and we will hopefully have three very forwards in JCH, Marriott and Dembele when we start playing again.”
It’s 2pm, so 14 hours into transfer deadline day, and the only Championship club to make any signings today are Blackpool who have made two.
Conor Coventry
The PT have said all summer that West Ham United’s Conor Coventry is the young Premier League midfielder sought by Posh and TalkSport have just stated they believe a loan deal almost done.
https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-fear-they-have-missed-out-on-their-midfield-target-from-the-premier-league-3352666
Coventry is 21 and spent time on loan at Lincoln City a couple of seasons ago. He’s been on the West Ham United bench in all three Premier League games so far this season.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said this morning he was confident the deal would be completed today.
Slow morning
Blackpool have made a second signing today as Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Gabriel has moved to Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee.
Reading did sign midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea yesterday. Drinkwater won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016.