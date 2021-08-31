LIVE: Championship transfer blog as Peterborough United chairman utters three little words which will disappoint Posh fans

No matter how deadline day pans out at Posh they won’t be forced into panic buys.

Posh chief Darragh MacAnthony admitted his transfer task force did discuss signing a centre-back to cover Mark Beevers while he is sidelined by injury and a new striker.

MacAnthony said: “It’s easy to sign 2,3,4 new players, but its pointless if they don’t fit into the way you play or fit into the dressing room. That would just be panic buying.

“Beevers might only miss another four games and even if we play three at the back we have Kent, Thompson, Knight, while Dan Butler played there last weekend and was excellent.