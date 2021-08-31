LIVE: Championship transfer blog as former Posh and West Ham player enthuses about Conor Coventry, £2 million asking price for Siriki Dembele is rubbished by the Posh chairman, some impressive signings by second tier clubs
Peterborough United have signed young midfielder Conor Coventry on a season-long loan from West Ham United.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists there will be no more Posh business today which means that star forward Siriki Dembele and midfielder Ethan Hamilton are set to stay at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Other Championship clubs have started to make impressive signings though.
- Summer transfer window shuts at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
- Posh are seeking a defensive midfielder and possibly a striker
- Posh players are expected to leave on loan
Collison on Conor Coventry
Former Posh and West Ham midfielder Jack Collison believes the transfer of Conor Coventry to London Road is a great deal for both parties.
Collison tweeted: ‘ Great bit of Buisness for both parties. Conor is a wonderful player & will only benefit from this incredible opportunity/Experience. Looking forward to seeing him in the @theposh shirt .’
Some impressive signings
Jamal Lowe has left Russell Martin’s Swansea for Championship rivals Bournemouth. That’s a top signing.
Swansea have taken Rhys Williams on loan from Liverpool . That’s not a bad signing either.
Dembele latest
A talkSport reporter claims the Posh asking price for Siriki Dembele is £2 million and many clubs were interested (including Bournemouth) but baulked at the fee.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony immediately described the £2 million as a ‘nonsense figure’ . Not high enough he meant!
Latest Championship signings:
James Lea Siliki [Rennes - Middlesbrough] Loan
Abdallah Sima [Brighton - Stoke] Loan
Posh tittle tattle
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony says his club’s transfer business for the day is now over following the capture of midfielder Conor Coventry from West Ham United on a season-long loan.
But this of course presumes that 'ridiculous' offer for forward Siriki Dembele doesn't come in.
But this of course presumes that ‘ridiculous’ offer for forward Siriki Dembele doesn’t come in.
It’s surprising if Ethan Hamilton is happy to stay now he’s probably fifth-choice midfielder for two places.
Anyway MacAnthony live on Sky at 8pm for an hour discussing the transfer window.
More signings
Blackburn have signed full-back Tayo Edun from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee. Posh agreed a fee with Lincoln for him earlier this summer, but his interview with manager Darren Ferguson didn’t go well so the move didn’t happen.
COVENTRY SIGNS
Posh have their man. Posh have signed defensive midfielder Conor Coventry after a summer-long pursuit.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony reckons there will be no more transfer business from Posh today so Ethan Hamilton now set to stay as a fifth midfielder.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony reckons there will be no more transfer business from Posh today so Ethan Hamilton now set to stay as a fifth midfielder.
Colby BIshop update
My thanks to Gary Chapman (@Rutlandspinner on Twitter) for pointing out Accrington Stanley have just signed Jovan Malcolm, a striker from West Brom..
Does this mean Colby Bishop, a reported Posh target, is free to leave?
Two more signings
Championship clubs now beginning to announce completed deals.
Reda Khadra has moved on loan from Brighton to Blackburn, while Demeaco Duhaney has left Huddersfield for Stoke on a free transfer.
Harry Arter has left Nottingham Forest for League One side Charlton.
Berahino deal confirmed
One-time Posh loanee Saido Berahino’s transfer from Belgian club Zulte Waregem to League One giants Sheffield Wednesday has been confirmed.
Darragh on Twitter
Three little words uttered by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony have sparked concern among the Posh faithful.
In response to the question: ‘any deadline day business?’ MacAnthony responded with ‘not likely nope,’ but he has been known to mess with people on social media.
Meanwhile there has been a third Championship signing as Middlesbrough have taken Andraz Sporar on loan from Sporting Lisbon. He’s a forward from Slovenia.