LIVE: BRISTOL CITY vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Szmodics returns to former club
Peterborough United travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City in the Championship (April 9, 3pm).
On paper, this looks to be one of the most winnable games that Posh have remaining given that their opponents sit 19th in the table and have won only one of their last seven matches.
Posh edged closer to League One on Tuesday night but will be hoping to end the season with pride. Sammie Szmodics will be up for this one in particular as he heads to face the club he spent an unhappy year with in the Championship. He scored two when the sides met at the Weston Homes Stadium earlier in the season.
Follow the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Bristol City vs Posh
Last updated: Friday, 08 April, 2022, 19:13
- 3pm kick-off
- Szmodics returns to former club
- Posh start the day ten points adrift of safety
- Bristol City sit 19th
- Hosts have won only one of their last eight
Welcome!
We are on the road again for what is probably one of the most winnable games Posh have left this season. McCann has certainly improved the side on the road and the home fixture look so though on paper, given they are all against teams going for the play-offs; except Blackpool on the last day but let’s be honest, they have put Posh to shame this season.
Let’s see if Posh can get the job done, follow all of the action here.