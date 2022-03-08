LIVE: BOURNEMOUTH vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Jack Taylor set to return from injury
Peterborough United travel to high-flying Bournemouth in another tough Championship away day (March 8, 7:45pm).
Jack Taylor’s return from injury will boost Grant McCann’s side but they are expected to be without both Steven Benda and Nathan Thompson.
Bournemouth have slipped to third after losing last time out against Preston but could well boast a side featuring Siriki Dembele.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Bournemouth vs Posh
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Jack Taylor and Frankie Kent return to the squad
- Nathan Thompson and Steven Benda out injured
- Posh have scored once in their last 8 league games
- Siriki Dembele could feature for Bournemouth
- Bournemouth looking to move second in the table
Will spring some surprise selections?
Bournemouth’s form
Bournemouth’s recent form has been ok but with a few recent postponements and defeats creeping in here and there, they have been reeled in by the chasing pack. Huddersfield’s win over Posh on Friday actually took them to above Bournemouth into 2nd and they stayed there when Scott Parker’s men faltered against Preston. They still have 4 games in and but a gruelling schedule to the end of the season.
Results:
Preston 2-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke
Blackpool 1-2 Bournemouth
Barnsley 0-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth 0-1 Hull
Luton 3-2 Bournemouth
Posh show their support for Ukraine
Injury blow for Posh loanee
Old friend?
One of the most intriguing parts about tonight’s match is that it pits Posh potentially against Siriki Dembele. The front man’s leaving in January all but confirmed Posh’s relegation as they have hardly scored a goal since his departure and have certainly gone through numerous games without even creating a chance.
In truth though, he was not putting in his full effort and it has irked fans to see videos of him online dazzling defenders with his skill and pace and in a Posh shirt, he was reluctant to take anybody on.
He has also turned down several opportunities in interviews to be complementary about Posh and Darren Ferguson. I’m not sure it will be a great reception.
Welcome!
Here we go again. Just three days after the long trip to Huddersfield, an even further trip lies in store as we head to Bournemouth on the south coast. Another daunting task given Posh’s away record and the fact that Bournemouth are also going for automatic promotion.
Just five more away games to go, including tonight, Posh fans and this nightmare will be over. If you aren’t on your way to Bournemouth and who can blame you? Then follow all of the action here.