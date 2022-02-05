LIVE BLOG: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs QUEENS PARK RANGERS- Oliver Norburn set to return to the side
Peterborough United are looking to book their place in the FA Cup fifth round as they host QPR at the Weston Homes Stadium today (February 4, 3pm).
The sides last met in this competition in 1964, as Posh beat QPR in a replay and went all the way to the quarter-final.
Posh also have the confidence of winning this exact fixture in October and will be hoping to knock out a QPR side, who sit third in the Champonship table, in the first game of the post-Siriki Dembele era.
- 3pm kick-off
- Winner into the FA Cup fifth round
- Coulson and Brown (again) could debut for Posh
- Morton is cup-tied
- QPR currently sit third in the Championship
The FA Cup is unlikely to be a priority for QPR this season given the fact they are going so well in the league. They are currently third in the league two points off Blackburn in the automatic promotion places with a game in hand. They are absolutely flying at the moment, winning five and drawing one of the last six.
Posh of course have the head-to-head won, having beaten QPR in October, the last time they were beaten on the road.
Form
QPR: WWWDW
Posh: LLLDL
QPR 4-0 Reading
QPR 0-0 Swansea
Coventry 1-2 QPR
QPR 1-0 West Brom
Birmingham 1-2 QPR
QPR looking to put on a show for their 4000 travelling fans
QPR boss wants to reward almost 4,000 travelling fans with victory over Peterborough United in the FA Cup
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton wants to beat Peterborough United in tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth round tie at the Weston Homes Stadium to reward the near-4,000 visiting fans expected to be at the game (February 5, 3pm).
Posh looking to use the cup as a springboard
Peterborough United manager believes FA Cup success could lead to Championship survival, captain Norburn set to play
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes FA Cup success could act as a springboard to Championship survival.
In what is a welcome break from the league campaign, Posh go in search of a place in the FA Cup fifth round in one of the few fixtures Posh have actually won this season, at home against QPR. A couple of new faces are set to play and Norburn could make his return to the line-up post all the transfer shenanigans.
