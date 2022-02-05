LIVE BLOG: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs QUEENS PARK RANGERS- Oliver Norburn returns to the side

Darren Ferguson has hinted that we could see a number of the new faces today.

Expect Hayden Coulson to start as either a wing back or a full back. It will be only his 7th match of an injury-hit season. He has not played since November 2 in Ipswich’s 4-1 win over Wycombe.

Reece Brown is also desperate for minutes after not playing at all for Huddersfield this season. His last appearance in any match was the 3-3 draw against Lincoln at the Weston Homes last season, which will live forever in the memory.

Ollie Norburn could also make his first appearance since the Blackpool saga became public knowledge. If the person leaking the story to the press is from within the Norburn camp, it has certainly backfired because his performance certainly did not expose a desire to leave. If Ferguson is to move past it, he should start but the captain’s armband will be a big decision.