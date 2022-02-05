LIVE BLOG: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs QUEENS PARK RANGERS- Oliver Norburn returns to the side
Peterborough United are looking to book their place in the FA Cup fifth round as they host QPR at the Weston Homes Stadium today (February 5, 3pm).
The sides last met in this competition in 1964, as Posh beat QPR in a replay and went all the way to the quarter-final.
Posh also have the confidence of winning this exact fixture in October and will be hoping to knock out a QPR side, who sit third in the Champonship table, in the first game of the post-Siriki Dembele era.
- 3pm kick-off
- Winner into the FA Cup fifth round
- Coulson and Brown (again) could debut for Posh
- Morton is cup-tied
- QPR currently sit third in the Championship
Norburn captain
The big news is that Oliver Norburn remains as captain. A big surprise you must say and probably isn’t a good comment on the rest of the dressing room that the man chosen to still lead the side was pushing to leave the club in the heart of an important relegation battle in the middle of the season. If he’s still here play him, you have to really but to choose him to lead, strange.
QPR line-up
David Marshall, Moses Odubajo, Dian Sanderson, Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Luke Amos, Ilias Chair, Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes
Subs: Joe Walsh, Osman Kakay, Yoann Barbet, Dominic Ball, George Thomas, Andre Dozzell, Jeff Hendrick, Albert Adomah
Posh line-up
Steven Benda, Bali Mumba, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Joe Ward, Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs, Kwame Poku, Jack Marriott, Jonson Clarke-Harris
Subs: Dai Cornell, Nathan Thompson, Samme Szmodics, Reece Brown, Jorge Grant, Josh Knight, Ricky-Jade Jones, Joel Randall, Hayden Coulson
Almost time for the teams
My Peterborough United side to tackle QPR in a fourth round FA Cup tie at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (February 5, 3pm) includes five January signings.
Who could we see today?
Darren Ferguson has hinted that we could see a number of the new faces today.
Expect Hayden Coulson to start as either a wing back or a full back. It will be only his 7th match of an injury-hit season. He has not played since November 2 in Ipswich’s 4-1 win over Wycombe.
Reece Brown is also desperate for minutes after not playing at all for Huddersfield this season. His last appearance in any match was the 3-3 draw against Lincoln at the Weston Homes last season, which will live forever in the memory.
Ollie Norburn could also make his first appearance since the Blackpool saga became public knowledge. If the person leaking the story to the press is from within the Norburn camp, it has certainly backfired because his performance certainly did not expose a desire to leave. If Ferguson is to move past it, he should start but the captain’s armband will be a big decision.
Callum Morton played in the FA Cup for Fleetwood and is cup-tied.
The big call today- would you keep Norburn as captain?
How we got here
The 5th round awaits for one of these two sides. Neither overly convinced. Posh probably could have put 8 past Bristol Rovers but that did not have their shooting boots on and had to settle for a 2-1 win but QPR had a much tougher time.
They hosted League One high-flyers and current league leaders, Rotherham and had to overcome them in a marathon penalty shootout. They eventually won 8-7 after nine penalties each.
Posh last played QPR in the FA Cup in 1964- they reached the quarter-finals that year!
The FA Cup is unlikely to be a priority for QPR this season given the fact they are going so well in the league. They are currently third in the league two points off Blackburn in the automatic promotion places with a game in hand. They are absolutely flying at the moment, winning five and drawing one of the last six.
Posh of course have the head-to-head won, having beaten QPR in October, the last time they were beaten on the road.
Form
QPR: WWWDW
Posh: LLLDL
Posh
(most recent first)
QPR 4-0 Reading
QPR 0-0 Swansea
Coventry 1-2 QPR
QPR 1-0 West Brom
Birmingham 1-2 QPR
QPR looking to put on a show for their 4000 travelling fans
