LIVE BLOG: Peterborough United transfer deadline day news: Dembele set to join Bournemouth, reports of a Posh bid for former player Reece Brown, Oliver Norburn latest

What are expecting from London Road before the transfer window closes....

I expect Siriki Dembele’s transfer to Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth to go through. TalkSPORT are claiming the clubs have agreed a fee of £1 million rising to £1.5 million if the Cherries are promoted.

As recently as Friday Posh were saying they wanted a total package of £4 million, but the actual fee will doubtless be undisclosed and most probably somewhere in between those valuations for a player with just five months left on his contract.

As average as Dembele has been since the turn of the year it would still be a blow to lose him and he will need replacing no matter how much promise Kwame Poku has shown in the last two matches.

Club captain Oliver Norburn could also depart just five months after arriving at Posh from Shrewsbury. It’s understood Norburn wants to move back up North where his wife and young child still live and Blackpool are keen, although not keen enough to offer more than Posh paid for the midfielder (about £300k).

Posh have been trying to find another striker and they might need another midfielder if Norburn leaves and now that Jack Taylor is set to be out for some time with another hamstring injury. Posh did sign Jeando Fuchs from Dundee United in time to make a debut in Saturday’s defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.