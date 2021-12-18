LIVE: BLACKPOOL vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Posh looking for away rare win at out-of-form Blackpool
Peterborough may fancy their chances of a rare away win as they take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road (December 18, 3pm).
In one of the few games to survive the raft of Covid cancellations, Posh travel to face a Blackpool side who have now won in any of their last seven and haven’t scored in their last four over.
It represents a great chance to take something for only the second away match this season.
Follow all the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Blackpool vs Posh
Last updated: Friday, 17 December, 2021, 22:04
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh can escape the relegation zone with a win
- Joe Tomlinson expected to start with Dan Butler injured
- No win in 7 or goal in 4 for Blackpool
- Blackpool beat Posh twice last season
Welcome!
A little more optimism for this away day than usual from me. It’s a long one but Posh have a real chance to put a win together with both this trip and the home tie against Reading. Can they do it? Let’s find out together.