LIVE: BLACKBURN ROVERS vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Marriott secures Posh victory
Peterborough United must start winning as they host Blackburn in the Championship on Friday (April 15).
Victory could take Posh to six points from safety but defeat could see them effectively relegated with 12 points to make up in four games, with the worst goal difference in the league by a distance.
They may fancy their chances against a play-off chasing but out-of-form Blackburn side, who have won just one of their last seven games. They are boosted by the return of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Bradley Dack in recent weeks.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Blackburn
Last updated: Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:54
- 3pm kick-off
- Joe Ward suspended
- Posh looking for third game unbeaten
- Posh go into the day 9 points adrift of safety
- Blackburn 7th but have won only1 in 7
Full-time
Posh keep themselves alive for another week
90 mins 2-1 Posh
Good work from JCH in the corner, can’t be long to go.
90 mins 2-1 Posh
That was a penalt.y Marriott tripped while chasing a long ball in the box. Premier League supposedly.
90 mins 2-1 Posh
Kaminski nearly gives the ball away at the back but Posh are far from secure. van Hecke with a good headed cahnce but the cross is behind him and it goes wide.
5 added on
90 mins 2-1 Posh
Brown comes on for Poku
89 mins 2-1 Posh
Posh have dug deep and turned this around, impressive stuff. Just before the goal, Randall had a great chance to score when Szmodics picked him out 6 yards from goal, the finish of a man who is rusty. Keeper manages to save while on the ground.
88 mins 2-1 Posh
Poku down the right, into JCH in the box, pulls it back to Marriott, who takes a touch and buries it.
2-1 POSH
JACK MARRIOTT
86 mins 1-1
Chaos in the box but it wont fall for a blue shirt.