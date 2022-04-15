LIVE: BLACKBURN ROVERS vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Crunch time for Posh
Peterborough United must start winning as they host Blackburn in the Championship on Friday (April 15).
Victory could take Posh to six points from safety but defeat could see them effectively relegated with 12 points to make up in four games, with the worst goal difference in the league by a distance.
They may fancy their chances against a play-off chasing but out-of-form Blackburn side, who have won just one of their last seven games. They are boosted by the return of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Bradley Dack in recent weeks.
LIVE: Posh vs Blackburn
Last updated: Friday, 15 April, 2022, 10:30
- 3pm kick-off
- Joe Ward suspended
- Posh looking for third game unbeaten
- Posh go into the day 9 points adrift of safety
- Blackburn 7th but have won only1 in 7
All the permutations for the Easter weekend
Peterborough United could be on back on the up by the end of the Easter weekend, or they could be down! The permutations are here
Peterborough United could be relegated or just three points from safety at the end of the Easter weekend.
Other games
Reading face a tough trip to Sheffield United, Barnsley might fancy their chances at Stoke but Derby face a tough test at home to Fulham.
The rest:
Luton vs Nottingham Forest
Birmingham vs Coventry
Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough
Preston vs Millwall
Stoke vs Bristol City
West Brom vs Blackpool
Hull vs Cardiff
Huddersfield vs QPR
Welcome!
Well, today is a big day. Posh could effectively be releated today. Worst case scenario, they could end up 12 points behind Reading with four to play and with Posh’s poor goal difference, that would be that.
Alternatively, they could move to six adrieft, with Barnsely coming up on Easter Monday, another draw though owuld be absolutely useless.
