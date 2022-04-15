LIVE: BLACKBURN ROVERS vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Blackburn down to 10 as sides level at the break
Peterborough United must start winning as they host Blackburn in the Championship on Friday (April 15).
Victory could take Posh to six points from safety but defeat could see them effectively relegated with 12 points to make up in four games, with the worst goal difference in the league by a distance.
They may fancy their chances against a play-off chasing but out-of-form Blackburn side, who have won just one of their last seven games. They are boosted by the return of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Bradley Dack in recent weeks.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
- 3pm kick-off
- Joe Ward suspended
- Posh looking for third game unbeaten
- Posh go into the day 9 points adrift of safety
- Blackburn 7th but have won only1 in 7
3 added on
45 mins 0-0
Played short, Knight caught offside from the ball in.
44 mins 0-0
Posh corner, they have seized the initiative now.
Blackburn sub 43 mins 0-0
Wing back Nyambe off for defensive mid Bradley Johnson. Looks like they are going for a flat back four.
42 mins 0-0
Edun, who had talks with Posh in the summer, is sent off. After a cynical trip of Taylor, he gets a second for another cynical pullback of Fuchs.
RED CARD BLACKBURN
38 mins 0-0
Save from Kaminki! He has to push JCH’s effort over the bar, it was an acrobatic poke at goal, one he doesn’t catch well but that’s probabaly for the best. Nice play between Burrows and Fuchs, before Jones gets the ball out to the edge of the box.
35 mins 0-0
Posh have been penned in for 10 minutes but spring a break out of nothing. Poor header from van Hecke gives the ball away on halfway, Ricky then gets the opportunity to break down the left. The cross is poor but it’s a terrible touch from the centre bacl and Szmoidcs takes it off him when the ball balloons off his foot. Shoots across goal from a tight angle but it’s never going in.
34 mins 0-0
Posh finding it harder to get the ball upfield now, Blackburn seems to have stepped up their level.