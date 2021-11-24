LIVE: BLACKBURN ROVERS v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Another tough awayday for Posh
Peterborough United face another tough awayday as they travel to Blackburn Rovers for a Championship fixture tonight (November 24, 7.45pm).
Rovers have won five of their nine Championship matches at Ewood Park and boast the division’s joint second-highest top scorer in 14-goal Ben Brereton-Diaz.
Follow the action live on the PT Blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Blackburn Rovers vs Posh
Last updated: Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 09:24
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Posh looking to end run of four without a win
- Joel Randall could return to the squad after injury
- Ben Brereton-Diaz has 14 goals in 18 league matches
- Blackburn sit 8th and have won three of their last five
- Only 5 teams have conceded more than Rovers this season, Posh being one
We go again on the road. This time it’s a trip to Blackburn after a improved but pointless trip to Stoke. Posh will have to ensure they don’t switch off against the other form striker in the league, like they did against Aleksandar Mitrovic and give the red-hot Ben Brereton-Diaz a look at goal as he doesn’t need a second invitation this season. Find out how they get on right here.