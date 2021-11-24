LIVE: BLACKBURN ROVERS v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Another tough awayday for Posh

We go again on the road. This time it’s a trip to Blackburn after a improved but pointless trip to Stoke. Posh will have to ensure they don’t switch off against the other form striker in the league, like they did against Aleksandar Mitrovic and give the red-hot Ben Brereton-Diaz a look at goal as he doesn’t need a second invitation this season. Find out how they get on right here.