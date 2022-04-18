LIVE: Barnsley vs Peterborough United- Posh looking to stay alive for another week
Peterborough United look to cling onto their Championship status for at least another week as they travel to Barnsley (April 18, 3pm).
Today represents the first game in which Posh can berelegated. That would happen unless Posh pick up more points than Reading, who host Swansea.
Picking up the same number of points would not see Posh go down officially but there is no chance of turning around the goal difference gap.
Barnsley are one point worse off than Posh, so both sides will be desperate to win and stay alive, at least for another week.
LIVE: Barnsley vs Posh
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh can be relegated depending on Reading’s result
- Joe Ward returns from suspension
- 23rd vs 24th in the table
- Barnsley have won 1 in 8
A month ago, Poya Asbhagi was threatening to lead Barnsley to unlikely safety but their momentum has since stalled, they still haven’t been losing many though, despite 1 in win 8, there have been plenty of draws in there.
Last 8
Swansea 1-1 Barnsley
Millwall 4-1 Barnsley
Barnsley 1-1 Reading
Sheffield United 2-0 Barnsley
Barnsley 2-0 Bristol City
Barnsley 1-1 Fulham
Barnsley 1-1 Stoke
Derby 2-0 Barnsley
Team news
The return of Joel Randall was a welcome boost for Posh on Friday, he is most likely to be on the bench again.
Joe Ward returs from suspension and will be looking to get back into the side, This could see Poku dropping out and Szmodics pushed further forward, although be did do an admirable job against Blackburn in an unfamiliar position.
The situation
If Reading pick up more points than Posh today, Posh are relegated.
If both pick up the same amount of points, Posh are not relegated but would be 9 adrift with inly 9 to play for with a goal difference 19 worse than Reading.
If Posh pick up more points than Reading, they will stay alive for another week and can get as close as 6 from safety.
If Posh win, Barnsley are relegated if Reading also win. No other set of results can relegate Barnsley.
Reading are at home to Swansea.
I hope you all had a good Easter and a safe trip to the almost 400 Posh fans making their way to Yorkshire this afternoon. It’s the same situation for all games this season now, it’s win and hope.
There is a lot of hope though, given the way Posh have played recently that they can go their part and win this game. To find ut if they can, tune in here.