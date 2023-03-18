Oliver Norburn congratulates Posh midfielder Jack Taylor's goal with a kiss! Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Kennedy admits he tries to avoid a game of ‘we attack, you attack’ against Posh at the LNER Stadium today, but he was still disappointed with his side’s passive performance in the first half of a 3-0 defeat.

It was a first home defeat of the season for the Imps who had drawn 13 of their 17 games on their patch before today.

"I was really disappointed with how we started the game,” Kennedy admitted. “We had worked on our press, we wanted to play on the front foot, we wanted to energise the crowd and ourselves, but instead we delivered exactly the performance we didn’t want.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates the win at Lincoln at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We have to be rational about the game as well. We are playing a side that beat Plymouth 5-2 recently and who would beat most sides in a game of ‘we attack, you attack’ as they have some outstanding players so I didn’t want to get involved in that sort of game, but we showed no intensity at all which was disappointing.

"They didn’t exactly open us up. They had one shot on target in the first-half which was a goal, but we conceded territory and possession far too easily.

"There was little bravery from us and some of our decision-making was poor.

"We started the second-half better, but the second goal, which was a wicked deflection, killed the game.”

Lincoln are 14th, but 10 points clear of the drop zone.