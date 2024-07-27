Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James is rated as League One's most valuable player.Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James is rated as League One's most valuable player.
League One's £29m dream team following latest big-money moves, including Birmingham City, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town stars - but no Peterborough United stars

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
This is the most valuable side that League One can field right now.

That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which has selected this side in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The team – valued at a whopping £28.87m - features players from Birmingham City, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Wrexham.

But in a sign of the transition times at the Weston Homes Stadium, there are no Posh players in the team after recent player sales. Kwame Poku is rated as the team’s most valuable player at £1.25m.

Position: KeeperValue: £1.52m

1. Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham)

Position: KeeperValue: £1.52mPhoto: Ben Roberts Photo

Position: Right-backValue: £3.38m

2. Calvin Ramsay (Wigan Athletic)

Position: Right-backValue: £3.38mPhoto: Getty Images

Position: Centre-backValue: £2.53m

3. Christoph Klarer (Birmingham City)

Position: Centre-backValue: £2.53mPhoto: Getty Images

Position: Central defenderValue: £2.71m

4. Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City)

Position: Central defenderValue: £2.71mPhoto: Getty Images

