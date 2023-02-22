League Ones hottest and coldest teams right now and how Peterborough United compares to Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town and Wycombe Wanderers - in pictures
Posh have begun to turn things around after the slump which saw Darren Ferguson return as boss.
After a run of defeats, Posh have now won four in six games and four from their last eight matches..
But they have slipped off the pace over the last 10 matchdays, with teams around them taking advantage of defeats and also catching up with games in hand.
Posh have bagged14 points during that period from their eight games.
So how does their form compare with their play-off rivals and the rest of the league?
Here’s League One’s current form guide, with stats provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.
