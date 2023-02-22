Posh have begun to turn things around after the slump which saw Darren Ferguson return as boss.

After a run of defeats, Posh have now won four in six games and four from their last eight matches..

But they have slipped off the pace over the last 10 matchdays, with teams around them taking advantage of defeats and also catching up with games in hand.

Posh have bagged14 points during that period from their eight games.

So how does their form compare with their play-off rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s League One’s current form guide, with stats provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get all your latest Posh news, here.

1 . Derby County - 22pts 10 6 4 0 17:5 12 22 Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Wednesday - 21pts 9 6 3 0 13:2 11 21 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Bolton Wanderers - 21pts 11 6 3 2 18:9 9 21 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Barnsley - 19pts 9 6 1 2 15:11 4 19 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales