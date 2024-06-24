League One title favourites Birmingham City reportedly have a £20 million transfer kitty!
League One latest June 24
Bristol Rovers have confirmed the capture of midfielder Isaac Hutchinson from Walsall.
League One latest June 24
Birmingham City are considering a move for Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell this summer, as per The Mirror.
City have also been linked with a move for Shrewsbury ‘keeper Marko Marosi who is also of interest to Wrexham.
Wrexham could pip Birmingham to the signing of Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell.
Birmingham's £20 million kitty!
League One title favourites Birmingham City apparently have a £20 million transfer kitty!
And reports suggest they could spend some of it on Sparta Rotterdam striker Tobias Lauritsen.
It has also been suggested they would be prepared to break the League One transfer record, which currently stands at £4m which Sunderland once paid Wigan for Will Grigg. Lauritsen would cost €5-6million.
League One latest June 23
Reports suggest Exeter City are closing on a season-long loan deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.
League One latest June 22
Wrexham have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo after his contract at Arsenal expired. Okonkwo was on loan at Wrexham last season.
It’s the first signing of the summer for Wrexham.
Santos on the move?
Bristol Rovers are close to signing attacking midfielder Isaac Hutchinson from Walsall.
Bolton Wanderers are to sign goalkeeper Luke Southwood from Cheltenham.
There is speculation former Posh defender Ricardo Santos will soon leave Bolton.
League One latest June 21
Burton Albion have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Charlie Webster on a permanent deal..
Cobblers lose player to MK
Cobblers defender Sam Sherring has joined MK Dons of League Two after turning down a new contract at Sixfields.
Lincoln City have completed the signing of midfielder Tom Bayliss from Shrewsbury.
Midfielder Lewis Bate has joined Stockport County after leaving Leeds United. Bate spent the second-half of last season on loan at MK Dons.
League One latest June 21
Blackpool have signed striker Ashley Fletcher from Sheffield Wednesday.
Exeter have signed defender Jack McMillan on a two-year deal following his departure from Partick Thistle at the end of last season.
League One latest Jun 20
Huddersfield Town look set to lose star striker Jack Rudoni to Coventry City.
Crawley have signed midfielder Antony Papadopoulos on an initial two-year deal following the conclusion of his contract at Welling United.