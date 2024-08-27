Reports have confirmed former Posh forward Sammie Szmodics will join Premier League Ipswich Town before the weekend.

The Tractor Boys are understood to have paid Blackburn Rovers around £10 million for a 28 year-old the Championship club signed from Posh for £1.8 million two years ago.

Posh can expect a healthy payment from the sell-on clause they inserted to the deal when Szmodics left. Reports in Blackburn tonight have suggested that’s 10% of the profit which, if the quoted sale figures are correct would be around £820k.