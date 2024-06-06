Live

League One rivals urged to move for Peterborough United's Josh Knight and Posh linked with a striker again

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Jun 2024, 09:17 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 15:59 BST
Josh KnightJosh Knight
Josh Knight
The summer transfer window officially opens on Friday, June 14.

The PT will report every League One transfer and rumour, plus the movement of any old Posh players right here on a summer news blog.

Keep checking back for updates.

Posh summer blog

Key Events

  • Summer transfer window opens on June 14
  • Clubs have already announced signings
  • Posh and League One updates here
15:54 BST

Posh linked with striker again

Posh have again been linked with Altrincham forward Chris Conn-Clark. The National League side claim they have rejected multiple offers for the 23 year-old with Posh, Wigan, Portsmouth and Ipswich the teams believed to have lodged bids.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has previously dismissed reports of a rejected Posh bid for the player.

Altrincham director of football Rob Esteva said: ‘Everyone knows it’s going to be difficult for us to keep Chris, but it has to be right for the club as well as for him.

‘We have received a couple of offers already, but they have been turned down. The reality is we won’t let him go if teams don’t meet our valuation, and the offers we have had so far don’t come close.”

15:48 BST

League One latest

Incidentally that Josh Knight recommendation to Wrexham came from a ‘fan pundit’ who says his club should aim big! They ought to aim realistically also.

Elsewhere Charlton look to have won the race to sign Dunfermline centre-back Josh Edwards and Shrewsbury skipper and centre-back Chey Dunkley has left the club to join League Two outfit Chesterfield.

15:42 BST

Knight recommended to Wrexham!

Newly-promoted Wrexham have been urged to sign out of contract Posh star Josh Knight!

Knight will probably have bigger fish to fry as German Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen have reportedly offered him a deal.

Posh have also offered the 26 year-old centre-back a new deal, but he’s expected to leave London Road.

09:38 BST

Latest League One news

Charlton and Bristol Rovers have had bids accepted for Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards.

Title favourites Birmingham City have entered negotiations to sign Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard who impressed on loan at Northampton Town last season.

Bolton have confirmed Ian Evatt will remain as their manager next season.

Cambridge United have tied striker Ellas Kachunga down to a new contract.

09:30 BST

Latest transfers/rumours

Wigan have signed highly-regarded young Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsey on a season-long loan.

Stockport County have agreed terms to sign Colchester United winger Jayden Fevrier for an undisclosed fee.

Blackpool have signed Huddersfield Town forward Jordan Rhodes on a 12-month deal after he spent the 2023-24 season on loan with the club.

09:26 BST

Confirmed League One signings

League One clubs have confirmed the following signings since the end of last season.

There’s another Posh old boy in this list, winger Michael Olakigbe.

Mansfield Town: Lee Gregory - Sheffield Wednesday (Free); Keanu Baccus - St Mirren (Free).

Posh: Abraham Odoh - Harrogate Town (Undisclosed).

Rotherham: Jonson Clarke-Harris - Posh (Free), Joe Rafferty - Portsmouth (Free), Shaun McWilliams - Northampton Town (Free), Reece James - Sheffield Wednesday (Free), Sean Raggett - Portsmouth (Free), Joe Powell - Burton Albion (Free), Liam Kelly - Coventry City (Free).

Stevenage: Louis Appere - Northampton Town (Free).

Stockport County: Jay Mingi - Colchester United (Undisclosed).

Wigan Athletie: Michael Olakigbe - Brentford (Loan).

Wycombe Wanderers: Alex Hartridge - Exeter City (Free)

09:20 BST

Ex-Posh man moves into League One

Mansfield Town have signed former Posh defender Frazer Blake-Tracy after his contract ay Swindon Town expired.

09:16 BST

Former Posh players on the move

Ex-Posh centre-back Nat Knight-Percival has moved from National League North champions Tamworth to Southport, who remain in National League North and will face Peterborough Sports next season.

Ex-Posh goalkeeper Aaron Chapman has also moved into National League North with Hereford United. He was at promoted National League North side Boston United last season.

Related topics:League OneJosh Knight

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.