Posh have again been linked with Altrincham forward Chris Conn-Clark. The National League side claim they have rejected multiple offers for the 23 year-old with Posh, Wigan, Portsmouth and Ipswich the teams believed to have lodged bids.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has previously dismissed reports of a rejected Posh bid for the player.

Altrincham director of football Rob Esteva said: ‘Everyone knows it’s going to be difficult for us to keep Chris, but it has to be right for the club as well as for him.