League One rivals urged to move for Peterborough United's Josh Knight and Posh linked with a striker again
The PT will report every League One transfer and rumour, plus the movement of any old Posh players right here on a summer news blog.
Keep checking back for updates.
Posh summer blog
Key Events
- Summer transfer window opens on June 14
- Clubs have already announced signings
- Posh and League One updates here
Posh linked with striker again
Posh have again been linked with Altrincham forward Chris Conn-Clark. The National League side claim they have rejected multiple offers for the 23 year-old with Posh, Wigan, Portsmouth and Ipswich the teams believed to have lodged bids.
Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has previously dismissed reports of a rejected Posh bid for the player.
Altrincham director of football Rob Esteva said: ‘Everyone knows it’s going to be difficult for us to keep Chris, but it has to be right for the club as well as for him.
‘We have received a couple of offers already, but they have been turned down. The reality is we won’t let him go if teams don’t meet our valuation, and the offers we have had so far don’t come close.”
League One latest
Incidentally that Josh Knight recommendation to Wrexham came from a ‘fan pundit’ who says his club should aim big! They ought to aim realistically also.
Elsewhere Charlton look to have won the race to sign Dunfermline centre-back Josh Edwards and Shrewsbury skipper and centre-back Chey Dunkley has left the club to join League Two outfit Chesterfield.
Knight recommended to Wrexham!
Newly-promoted Wrexham have been urged to sign out of contract Posh star Josh Knight!
Knight will probably have bigger fish to fry as German Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen have reportedly offered him a deal.
Posh have also offered the 26 year-old centre-back a new deal, but he’s expected to leave London Road.
Latest League One news
Charlton and Bristol Rovers have had bids accepted for Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards.
Title favourites Birmingham City have entered negotiations to sign Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard who impressed on loan at Northampton Town last season.
Bolton have confirmed Ian Evatt will remain as their manager next season.
Cambridge United have tied striker Ellas Kachunga down to a new contract.
Latest transfers/rumours
Wigan have signed highly-regarded young Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsey on a season-long loan.
Stockport County have agreed terms to sign Colchester United winger Jayden Fevrier for an undisclosed fee.
Blackpool have signed Huddersfield Town forward Jordan Rhodes on a 12-month deal after he spent the 2023-24 season on loan with the club.
Confirmed League One signings
League One clubs have confirmed the following signings since the end of last season.
There’s another Posh old boy in this list, winger Michael Olakigbe.
Mansfield Town: Lee Gregory - Sheffield Wednesday (Free); Keanu Baccus - St Mirren (Free).
Posh: Abraham Odoh - Harrogate Town (Undisclosed).
Rotherham: Jonson Clarke-Harris - Posh (Free), Joe Rafferty - Portsmouth (Free), Shaun McWilliams - Northampton Town (Free), Reece James - Sheffield Wednesday (Free), Sean Raggett - Portsmouth (Free), Joe Powell - Burton Albion (Free), Liam Kelly - Coventry City (Free).
Stevenage: Louis Appere - Northampton Town (Free).
Stockport County: Jay Mingi - Colchester United (Undisclosed).
Wigan Athletie: Michael Olakigbe - Brentford (Loan).
Wycombe Wanderers: Alex Hartridge - Exeter City (Free)
Ex-Posh man moves into League One
Mansfield Town have signed former Posh defender Frazer Blake-Tracy after his contract ay Swindon Town expired.
Former Posh players on the move
Ex-Posh centre-back Nat Knight-Percival has moved from National League North champions Tamworth to Southport, who remain in National League North and will face Peterborough Sports next season.
Ex-Posh goalkeeper Aaron Chapman has also moved into National League North with Hereford United. He was at promoted National League North side Boston United last season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.