League One rivals are hunting Peterborough United midfielder Archie Collins

By Alan Swann
Published 19th May 2025, 17:31 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 13:39 BST
Jimmy Jay Morgan (right). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)placeholder image
The summer transfer window re-opened on June 16 and won’t close now until 7pm on September 1.

All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.

We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours

13:47 BST

League One latest

Birmingham City striker Tyler Roberts is reportedly have a medical at Mansfield Town.

Ipswich Town youngster Fin Barbrook is set to join Lincoln City.

Stockport are interested in Derby midfielder Ben Osborn.

13:43 BST

League One latest

Luton Town have agreed a £300k fee with Gillingham for striker Joseph Gbode, according to reports.

Burton are reportedly interested in Wrexham midfielder George Evans.

West Ham midfielder Lewis Orford could be joining Stevenage.

13:37 BST

Possible Collins update

Word has reached Telegraph Towers that Stockport County are the League One team pursuing Archie Collins.

12:57 BST

Posh sign Chelsea striker, according to report

No official confirmation from Posh, but Pete O’Rourke says Jimmy Jay Morgan has moved to London Road from Chelsea on loan.

12:54 BST

League One latest

Stockport County are set to sign Rochdale midfielder Corey Edwards on loan.

Plymouth are expected to sign Oxford winger Owen Dale on loan.

Cardiff City have completed the loan capture of Chelsea forward Omari Kellyman

12:50 BST

League One done deal

Burton Albion have signed defender Alex Hartridge from League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

12:29 BST

League One latest

Bolton are also keen on right-back Cyrus Christie who is a free agent after leaving Swansea City.

Luton are believed to be chasing Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi.

Wigan are believed to be close to signing Swansea midfielder Oli Cooper. Wigan are also thought to be interested.

12:26 BST

League One done deals.

Bolton have completed the loan signing of Middlesbrough striker Marcus Forss.

Huddersfield, who host Posh on Saturday, have completed the loan signing of Leicester City winger Will Alves.

11:48 BST

Jimmy Jay Morgan update

Morgan was on loan at Gillingham last season, scoring twice in 16 appearances (10 starts).

The 19 year-old was a youngster at Southampton before moving to Chelsea.

11:45 BST

More Posh rumours

And now Chelsea forward Jimmy Jay Morgan is being linked with a loan move to Posh by the non-stop transfer rumour machine Pete O’Rourke.

11:39 BST

Wrexham defender linked with Posh

Pete O’Rourke’s latest Posh link is with Wrexham player Tom O’Connor who can play in defence or midfield.

O’Connor is out of favour at Wrexham after helping them to promotion from League One last season.

O’Connor is 26. He came through the ranks at Southampton.

11:33 BST

Jonny Smith update

Legendary transfer expert Pete O’Rourke believes Wigan winger is heading to Gillingham for a medical.

11:18 BST

League One latest

Gillingham are now being linked with a move for Wigan winger Jonny Smith who was linked with Posh earlier this morning.

Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon is reportedly attracting interest from Blackpool.

11:10 BST

Interest in Archie Collins reported

It’s reported a rival League One club is interested in transfer-listed Posh midfielder Archie Collins. According to a man from the Mirror any move is dependent on the buying club selling players first.

10:25 BST

Posh linked with Wigan winger

A report has emerged linking Posh with Wigan winger Johnny Smith. The 28 year-old has fallen out of favour at the Latics.

10:12 BST

Hatters sign a winger

Luton Town have signed right-winger Shayden Morris from Aberdeen.

08:57 BST

League One latest

The first League One signing of transfer deadline day has been announced as Orient confirm the arrival of Southampton striker Dom Ballard on a season-long loan.

Wycombe Wanderers have released veteran winger Garath McCleary and rumour suggest he could sign for League One rivals Reading.

06:38 BST

My deadline day thoughts

I penned these words on deadline day yesterday. https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/veteran-peterborough-united-defender-issues-a-rallying-call-after-exeter-city-disappointment-5295811

