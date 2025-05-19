League One rivals are hunting Peterborough United midfielder Archie Collins
- The deadline for summer transfers is 7pm today
- Posh are expecting a busy day of ins and outs
- All League One transfers today will be recorded here
League One latest
Birmingham City striker Tyler Roberts is reportedly have a medical at Mansfield Town.
Ipswich Town youngster Fin Barbrook is set to join Lincoln City.
Stockport are interested in Derby midfielder Ben Osborn.
League One latest
Luton Town have agreed a £300k fee with Gillingham for striker Joseph Gbode, according to reports.
Burton are reportedly interested in Wrexham midfielder George Evans.
West Ham midfielder Lewis Orford could be joining Stevenage.
Possible Collins update
Word has reached Telegraph Towers that Stockport County are the League One team pursuing Archie Collins.
Posh sign Chelsea striker, according to report
No official confirmation from Posh, but Pete O’Rourke says Jimmy Jay Morgan has moved to London Road from Chelsea on loan.
League One latest
Stockport County are set to sign Rochdale midfielder Corey Edwards on loan.
Plymouth are expected to sign Oxford winger Owen Dale on loan.
Cardiff City have completed the loan capture of Chelsea forward Omari Kellyman
League One done deal
Burton Albion have signed defender Alex Hartridge from League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.
League One latest
Bolton are also keen on right-back Cyrus Christie who is a free agent after leaving Swansea City.
Luton are believed to be chasing Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi.
Wigan are believed to be close to signing Swansea midfielder Oli Cooper. Wigan are also thought to be interested.
League One done deals.
Bolton have completed the loan signing of Middlesbrough striker Marcus Forss.
Huddersfield, who host Posh on Saturday, have completed the loan signing of Leicester City winger Will Alves.
Jimmy Jay Morgan update
Morgan was on loan at Gillingham last season, scoring twice in 16 appearances (10 starts).
The 19 year-old was a youngster at Southampton before moving to Chelsea.
More Posh rumours
And now Chelsea forward Jimmy Jay Morgan is being linked with a loan move to Posh by the non-stop transfer rumour machine Pete O’Rourke.
Wrexham defender linked with Posh
Pete O’Rourke’s latest Posh link is with Wrexham player Tom O’Connor who can play in defence or midfield.
O’Connor is out of favour at Wrexham after helping them to promotion from League One last season.
O’Connor is 26. He came through the ranks at Southampton.
Jonny Smith update
Legendary transfer expert Pete O’Rourke believes Wigan winger is heading to Gillingham for a medical.
League One latest
Gillingham are now being linked with a move for Wigan winger Jonny Smith who was linked with Posh earlier this morning.
Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon is reportedly attracting interest from Blackpool.
Interest in Archie Collins reported
It’s reported a rival League One club is interested in transfer-listed Posh midfielder Archie Collins. According to a man from the Mirror any move is dependent on the buying club selling players first.
Posh linked with Wigan winger
A report has emerged linking Posh with Wigan winger Johnny Smith. The 28 year-old has fallen out of favour at the Latics.
Hatters sign a winger
Luton Town have signed right-winger Shayden Morris from Aberdeen.
League One latest
The first League One signing of transfer deadline day has been announced as Orient confirm the arrival of Southampton striker Dom Ballard on a season-long loan.
Wycombe Wanderers have released veteran winger Garath McCleary and rumour suggest he could sign for League One rivals Reading.
My deadline day thoughts
