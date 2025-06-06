League One rivals are chasing highly-rated Peterborough United coach

Dale Tonge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

League One rivals Rotherham United have made an approach for Peterborough United coach Dale Tonge.

The Millers want their former player to link up with new manager Matt Hamshaw, but they will have to pay compensation to land their man.

Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “Rotherham have made an enquiry, but there is a compensation figure in Dale’s contract which hasn’t yet been met as far as I know. The chairman and the manager have been dealing with it.”

Tonge was appointed first-team coach at Posh by former boss Grant McCann in March 2022. Current Posh boss Darren Ferguson kept Tonge on when he returned to London Road in January, 2023.

Tonge was assistant manager at Barnsley when they won promotion to the Championship in the 2018-19 season.