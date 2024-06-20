League One promotion fancies are making moves in the transfer market, another ex-Peterborough United man changes clubs
The PT will report every League One transfer and rumour, plus the movement of any old Posh players right here on a summer news blog.
Keep checking back for updates.
Posh summer blog
Key Events
- Summer transfer window now open!
- Many signings now expected
- Posh and League One updates here
League One latest Jun 20
Huddersfield Town look set to lose star striker Jack Rudoni to Coventry City.
Crawley have signed midfielder Antony Papadopoulos on an initial two-year deal following the conclusion of his contract at Welling United.
League One latest June 20
Young Southampton defender Lewis Payne is a target for League One trio Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and Lincoln City this summer according to Football Insider.
Football Insider also report Charlton have opened talks with experienced Birmingham City goalkeeper John Ruddy.
Well connected journalist Alan Nixon is reporting Exeter are talking to released Wigan Athletic striker Josh Magennis.
League One latest June 20
Huddersfield Town have signed Lincoln City wing-back Lasse Sorensen for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.
Posh old boy
Former Posh youth team striker Josh Davison has moved to Tranmere from League Two rivals AFC Wimbledon.
Charlton have completed the signing of Dunfemline centre-back Josh Edwards.
Birmingham City have signed experienced goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from Hull City on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
Eighth Rotherham signing!
Rotherham have signed defender Zak Jules from Exeter City. It’s now eight summer signings for Rotherham’s ex-Posh manager Steve Evans.
Wigan have lost winger Jordan Jones after failing to agree terms on a new contract. Jones has left the club.
Bristol Rovers are set to sign Chippenham Town centre-back Dan Ellison.
League One latest June 18
Lincoln City are set to sign in demand midfielder Tom Bayliss following his departure from Shrewsbury.
Huddersfield have agreed a fee with Lincoln for wing-back Lasse Sorensen according to Football Insider.
League One latest June 18
Birmingham City are interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.
Mansfield have signed midfielder Dejo Oshilaja after his departure from Burton Albion.
Exeter City have made a bid for Gateshead midfielder Ed Francis.
League One latest June 17
Goalkeeper Jamie Pardington has signed a two-year contract with Lincoln City following his departure from Cheltenham Town. Midfielder Luke Berry has completed his move from Luton Town to Charlton Athletic
League One latest June 17
Veteran broadcaster Jim Rosenthal has joined the board at Northampton Town.
Bristol Rovers have failed to entice defender Joe Edwards away from Plymouth Argyle.
Wrexham are reportedly interested in Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell.
EX-Posh man drops into ninth tier football
Ex-Posh midfielder George Cooper has signed for West Didsbury & Chorlton who play in the Northern Counties West Football League.
The 27 year-old scored on his Posh debut after moving from Crewe in January, 2018.
He went on to play for Plymouth and Chesterfield before a spell in Australian football.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.