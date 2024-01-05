Charlton, the next League One opponents for Posh, are trying to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on loan. Lincoln have signed Irish forward Jack Moylan from Irish League side Shelbourne. Moylan was joint top scorer in a competition that has just concluded. Boss Paul Warne has suggested he is concerned over Derby County’s transfer business, despite admitting they need ‘fresh blood’. Derby County last paid a transfer fee in September 2020, having spent two years under a transfer embargo that lasted until the end of last season. Warne has asked for two new players, but he's not sure he will get them. League One promotion fancies Oxford United are closing on two new faces. Ex-Posh striker Jack Marriott is rumoured to be moving down from Fleetwood.