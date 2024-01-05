League One leaders chase ex-Peterborough United target and Charlton trying to strengthen before they face Posh
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
Pompey move for old Posh target and Championship club deny interest in Bolton star
League One leaders Portsmouth are hopeful of signing Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson. Edmundson has largely been out of favour at Ipswich this season, although did come in from the cold to play in a 0-0 Championship draw at Stoke City on New Year's Day. Posh thought they had agreed a deal with Oldham Athletic for Edmundson in 2019, but the Latics ownership instead sold him to Rangers, much to the annoyance of Darragh MacAnthony.
Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has distanced himself from reports his club were interested in signing Bolton Wanderers top scoirer Dion Charles.
More from Charlton
Charlton Athletic have made loan offers to Manchester City and West Ham for Lewis Fiorini and Conor Coventry, respectively. Both are midfielders
Charlton trying to strengthen ahead of Posh game
Charlton, the next League One opponents for Posh, are trying to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on loan.
Lincoln have signed Irish forward Jack Moylan from Irish League side Shelbourne.
Moylan was joint top scorer in a competition that has just concluded. Boss Paul Warne has suggested he is concerned over Derby County’s transfer business, despite admitting they need ‘fresh blood’.
Derby County last paid a transfer fee in September 2020, having spent two years under a transfer embargo that lasted until the end of last season.
Warne has asked for two new players, but he's not sure he will get them. League One promotion fancies Oxford United are closing on two new faces.
Ex-Posh striker Jack Marriott is rumoured to be moving down from Fleetwood.
Crazy RJJ rumour
It's a surprise it's taken four days of transfer window stories to find the first mind-boggler involving Posh. Social media, particularly X, is full of random accounts who churn out rumours as fact, like the one below.
'Brighton and Hove Albion have turned their attention to Peterborough starlet Ricky-Jade Jones who they believe has the potential to be a Premier League star. Peterborough United want £15M with at least half of that upfront. Clubs will negotiate'
Posh have adopted a policy of not commenting on every piece of speculation. It would take up too much time.
JCH Gills update
Gillingham boss Stephen Clemence insists he has no knowledge of a bid for Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Barry Fry said yesterday the Gills had made an enquiry which could of course have come from the League Two club's director of football Kenny Jackett or head of recruitment Andy Hessenthaler. Clemence said on the Clarke-Harris link: "I am not going to comment on other people’s players but that is news to me."
A surprise Posh signing!
Posh have made a surprise January transfer window signing. Experienced goalkeeper Jed Steer (31) has signed a short-term contract to cover the injury absence of first choice 'keeper Nicholas Bilokapic. Steer was released by Aston Villa after 10 years at the club last summer and has been without a club ever since. His last competitive action was an FA Cup tie against Chelsea (a 2-3 defeat) when he was on loan at Luton Town in March, 2022. Steer is expected to act as back-up to Fynn Talley while Bilokapic is on the sidelines. Teenager Jake West was the substitute goalkeeper for Posh at Derby County on New Year's Day.
Strugglers make 3 signings and Joe Ward news
Crystal Palace Academy defender Seán Grehan has joined Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season. The Cumbrians have also signed midfielder Harrison Neal from Sheffield United and completed the signing of Harrogate Town forward Luke Armstrong, both for undisclosed fees.
Bristol Rovers and Charlton are reportedly interested in out of favour Hull City midfielder Greg Docherty.
Posh promotion rivals Derby County have lost full-back Ryan Nyambe for at least a month as he is part of the Namibia squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Rams will now want former Posh man Joe Ward to step up. He's had a disappointing time since leaving Posh for Derby last summer. The 28 year-old has started just six League One games for the club
Midfielder will not return
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has refuted suggestions from the Sunday Mirror that Posh are looking into signing West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry, who is set to be allowed to leave by the Premier League club.
MacAnthony said: "We have no interest nor have we even enquired as not in market for the position he plays in"
A move for the 23-year-old midfielder always looked unlikely considering Posh had him on loan for the first half of their Championship campaign in 2021.
He started four games and played a further eight off the bench, making little impact.