League One club still trying to entice Gareth Bale out of retirement!
The PT will report every League One transfer and rumour, plus the movement of any old Posh players right here on a summer news blog.
Keep checking back for updates.
Posh summer blog
Key Events
- Summer transfer window opens on June 14
- Clubs have already announced signings
- Posh and League One updates here
Kemp for Stevenage
Forget Dan Kemp being a possible Posh target as he signed for Stevenage earlier today!
League One latest
Charlton have signed former Cambridge United goalkeeper Will Mannion after his release from the Abbey Stadium, It’s the first signing of the summer for Charlton who have been linked with numerous other players.
Possible Posh target?
Dan Kemp scored 19 goals in League Two last season for Swindon on loan and for his parent club MK Dons.
He will now leave MK this summer and he has turned down an offer from Swindon because he has an offer from a League One club on the table.
Bale for Wrexham?
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has continued his tongue in cheek bid to lure Gareth Bale out of retirement.
McElhenney, who took over Wrexham in 2021 along with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, says the “offer is still on the table” to bring the Welshman to the Racecourse.
He told The Athletic: "Gareth Bale is still technically available. I made the plea last year and I’m just going to tell Gareth that the offer is still on the table.
"We’ll let him play golf whenever he wants. Just as long he comes training and we’ll figure out how to get him in the team."
Former Posh man on the move
Former Posh defender Kevin Langmead is still going strong at the age of 39. Langmead has just signed for Racing Club Warwick who will play in Midlands Division One of the Northern Premier League next season.
Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Swansea City are all interested in million-pound rated Rotherham defender Cameron Humphreys,
League One latest June 9
Birmingham City are trying to beat Championship sides Sunderland and Bristol City to the signing of Burnley midfielder Scott Twine.
Barnsley and Shrewsbury are interested in released Wycombe goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd.
League One latest June 8
Centre-back Taylor Moore is expected to become Bristol Rovers' first summer signing just over a year after leaving Bristol City.
Moore played for French second division side Valenciennes last season.
Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers are chasing midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson after his release from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season. Bakinson was on loan at Charlton in the second-half of the 2023-24 campaign.
League One latest, June 8
Unwanted Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks is set to spurn a move to Rotherham United in favour of staying in the Championship with Oxford United.
Striker Cole Stockton has left Burton Albion for League Two side Salford City.
Shrewsbury have completed the signing of George Lloyd from Cheltenham and have re-signed centre-back Aristote Nsiala who finished last season at Burton.
It’s the fourth time Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst has signed Nsiala.
League One latest June 7
Lincoln City are leading the race to to sign highly-regarded midfielder Tom Bayliss this summer, according to ‘Football Insider.’ Bayliss will leave Shrewsbury Town when his current contract expires on June 30.
Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic are also reportedly interested.
League One latest June 7
Shrewsbury Town are set to sign Cheltenham Town striker George Lloyd.
