League One club break two club transfer records! Interesting development for ex-Posh skipper

By Alan Swann
Published 19th May 2025, 17:31 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2025, 13:27 BST
Former Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.complaceholder image
Former Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
The summer transfer window re-opened on June 16 and won’t close now until 7pm on September 1.

All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.

We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours

Posh summer transfer window

Key Events

  • Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith, Brandon Khela and Alex Bass
  • Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
  • Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez has also left Posh
13:26 BST

League One latest

Luton have signed Exeter City midfielder Jake Richards.

Reading are planning a move for Everton defender Reece Welch.

13:23 BST

Record signing and sale for London club

Leyton Orient have broken their club transfer fee record to sign Oxford United midfielder Idris El Mizouni.

According to transfermarkt the club’s previous record fee was £300k for Bristol Rovers midfielder Justin Channing in 1996.

Orent have sold midfielder Ethan Galbraith to Swansea for £1.5 million, another club record for ‘The Os’, Gaby Zakuani used to be Orient’s record sale at £1 million to Fulham.

18:11 BST

League One latest

Plymouth Argyle boss Tom Cleverley has confirmed Ayman Benarous has been offered a contract at Home Park after the midfielder’s release from Bristol City.

Experienced Wycombe player Luke Leahy is a target for several other League One clubs.

18:09 BST

League One latest

Plymouth Argyle have signed Fleetwood Town defender Brendan Wiredu and Luton Town forward Bim Pepple for undisclosed fees.

Leyton Orient have signed full-back Michael Craig from Reading for an undisclosed fee.

Wigan Athletic have signed Plymouth Argyle midfielder Callum Wright on a season-long loan deal.

18:07 BST

JCH is a free agent

Former Posh skipper and double golden-boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris has left Rotherham United by mutual consent.

Reading have signed Hull City defender Matty Jacob on a season-long loan.

Bolton Wanderers have signed Rapid Vienna forward Thierry Gale for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal. He’s a Barbados international.

Thu, 03 Jul, 2025, 12:19 BST

League One latest

Luton, who play Posh at London Road on August 9, could be about to lose attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard to Rangers. He only moved to Luton in January.

Thu, 03 Jul, 2025, 12:16 BST

League One latest

Huddersfield have signed goalkeeper Owen Goodman on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace. Goodman was on loan at AFC Wimbledon last season.

Obviously the biggest news of recent days are the transfers of Malik Mothersille from Posh to Stockport

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/stockport-county-have-paid-a-club-record-fee-of-close-to-ps1-million-for-a-peterborough-united-striker-5205312

And of Emmanuel Fernandez from Posh to Rangers.

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/emmanuel-fernandez-departs-peterborough-united-to-join-scottish-premier-league-side-rangers-for-a-reported-fee-of-ps35m-5206228

Wed, 02 Jul, 2025, 10:36 BST

League One latest

Charlton Athletic striker Daniel Kanu is reportedly in talks to join AFC Wimbledon on loan.

Wed, 02 Jul, 2025, 10:35 BST

Job for ex-Posh captain

Former Posh skipper Dean Holden has been appointed assistant head coach at Hull City. He was working in Turkish football last season.

Stockport County have sold striker Isaac Olaofe to Championship club Charlton for over £1 million.

Plymouth are in advanced talks with Fleetwood for in-demand defender Brendan Wiredu,

Tue, 01 Jul, 2025, 21:16 BST

New club for ex-Posh striker

Crawley Town have signed forward Kabongo Tshimanga on a two-year contract following his release by Posh.

AFC Wimbledon have signed goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee and midfielder Delano McCoy-Splatt after his release by Fulham.

Plymouth Argyle are in advanced talks to sign former Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair. Mair left Norwich at the end of last season.

Stoke City are said to be closing in on a move for Plymouth record signing Maksym Talovierov.

Mon, 30 Jun, 2025, 22:46 BST

League One latest

Forward Ben Waine has joined Port Vale following his release by Plymouth Argyle.

Mon, 30 Jun, 2025, 16:37 BST

League One latest

Barnsley are reportedly in advanced talks to sign West Bromwich Albion forward Reyes Cleary.

Rotherham United are reportedly set to sign former Brentford midfielder Dru Yearwood who has been playing in the United States.

Mon, 30 Jun, 2025, 16:34 BST

And another goalkeeper signing!

Burton Albion have signed goalkeeper Jordan Amissah from Ross County for an undisclosed fee.

Leyton Orient have set their sights on securing a loan deal for teenage Crystal Palace midfielder Hindolo Mustapha.

Bristol Rovers have agreed a deal with Bolton Wanderers to sign goalkeeper Luke Southwood, Bristol Live understands,

Mon, 30 Jun, 2025, 16:30 BST

League One latest

Port Vale joined Posh in signing a new goalkeeper on Monday. The Valiants have taken Mark Marosi from Cambridge United on a free transfer.

The new Posh goalkeeper is here

Mon, 30 Jun, 2025, 11:11 BST

MK Dons keep raiding League One

Midfielder Will Collar has moved from Stockport County to MK Dons

Mon, 30 Jun, 2025, 07:14 BST

League One latest

Bolton have been linked with a move for IFK Norrköping’s Swedish midfielder Jesper Ceesay.

Wigan have been linked with a move for Swansea midfielder Ollie Cooper.

Mon, 30 Jun, 2025, 07:11 BST

Swan to City. ex-Posh man to Cheltenham

Bradford City have signed striker Will Swan from Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee.

Former Posh striker to set to join League Two side Cheltenham according to Gloucestershire Live. Angol was at Morecambe last season.

Luton have been linked with Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis who falls out of contract at St James Park today (Monday).

Sat, 28 Jun, 2025, 13:14 BST

League One latest

Forward David Kawa, who was at Posh briefly, has joined National League side Halifax Town.

Doncaster Rovers have signed defender Connor O'Riordan from Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan. It’s an eighth signing of the summer for Grant McCann’s side.

Blackpool have signed Argentine goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli following his release from Wycombe.

