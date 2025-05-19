Live

League One big hitters make moves in the transfer market.

By Alan Swann
Published 19th May 2025, 17:31 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 16:45 BST
Oliver Norburn playing for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.placeholder image
The summer transfer window will re-open on June 16 and won’t close until 7pm on September 1.

All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.

We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours

Posh summer transfer window

Key Events

  • Posh have signed Braintree forward Kyrell Lisbie and winger Declan Frith from FC Thun
  • Posh are hoping to bring centre-back Sam Hughes to the club on a permanent deal
  • Posh could make up to 10 summer signings
16:42 BST

League One signings for Bolton and Huddersfield

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Charlie Warren on a two-year contract from non-league side Felixstowe & Walton United. He scored 34 goals at the Isthmian League North side last season.

Bolton have also signed defender Richard Taylor from St Mirren.

Huddersfield Town have signed Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman on loan according to the Athletic.

12:05 BST

Former Posh skipper to drop into League Two?

Former Posh skipper Ollie Norburn, who was released by Blackpool at the end of last season, is set to join League Two side Notts County according to Football League World.

AFC Wimbledon forward James Tilley is having a medical at Wycombe Wanderers today, according to Football Insider.

10:08 BST

League One latest

Port Vale will sign Walsall defender Liam Gordon after he rejected a new deal with ‘The Saddlers.’

10:05 BST

McCann makes a move

Doncaster Rovers, who are managed by former Posh boss Grant McCann, will sign centre-back Matty Pearson from Huddersfield Town when his Terriers contract expires on July 1.

Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Xavier Simons on a four-year deal from Championship side Hull City for an undisclosed fee. Simons was on loan at Wycombe Wanderers last season.

Bolton are also set to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe on loan .

Thu, 12 Jun, 2025, 17:57 BST

New League One manager incoming?

Plymouth Argyle are thought to be close to appointing former Watford boss Tom Cleverly as their new head coach.

Thu, 12 Jun, 2025, 17:55 BST

League One latest

Mansfield Town have completed the signing of full-back Kyle Knoyle after his release from Stockport County.

Wycombe Wanderers are now thought to be interested in rumoured Posh target Kamil Conteh.

Striker Mason Bennett has left Burton Albion for Harrogate Town. Bennett scored a winning goal at Posh last season.

Thu, 12 Jun, 2025, 14:02 BST

New League One manager?

Cardiff City’ssearch for a manager could be over, with the club now offering Brian Barry-Murphy the role.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was an admirer of Barry-Murphy when he was managing Rochdale a few years back.

Barry-Murphy is on the backroom staff at Leicester City.

Thu, 12 Jun, 2025, 11:04 BST

League One latest

League Two title favourites MK Dons are apparently chasing Bolton Wanderers forward Aaron Collins.

Rumoured Posh target Kamil Conteh is now a target for Championship side Derby County according to reports.

Thu, 12 Jun, 2025, 10:59 BST

JCH going home?

Reports suggest Bristol Rovers are trying to lure former Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris back to the Memorial Stadium. Clarke-Harris is currently at League One Rotherham United.

Norwich City are keen on Wigan defender K’Marni Miller according to Football Insider.

Bradford City are reportedly chasing released Millwall defender Murray Wallace.

Thu, 12 Jun, 2025, 10:55 BST

League One latest

Bradford City will sign wing-back Josh Neufville from AFC Wimbledon on July 1.

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts has joined Mansfield Town after his release from Millwall.

Luton will sign experienced midfielder George Saville when his Millwall contract expires at the end of June.

Wed, 11 Jun, 2025, 08:43 BST

Posh signing number 2

Read all about Declan Frith here: https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-have-raided-swiss-football-to-bring-in-a-replacement-for-kwame-poku-5169954

And here: https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/new-peterborough-united-signing-brings-a-winning-feeling-to-the-weston-homes-stadium-5170903

Wed, 11 Jun, 2025, 08:35 BST

League One latest

Derby County have reportedly opened talks with Lincoln City skipper Paudie O’Connor.

Highly-rated goalkeeper Joel Pereira is set to sign a fresh contract with Reading despite interest from other clubs.

Tue, 10 Jun, 2025, 21:56 BST

Late League One deals

Huddersfield have signed defender Sean Roughan from Lincoln.

Tue, 10 Jun, 2025, 21:53 BST

Late League One deals

Centre-back Joe Low has left Wycombe Wanderers and joined League One rivals Huddersfield Town.

Defender Kai Naismith has left Bristol City and joined Luton Town.

Forward Ched Campbell has left Wolves and joined Stevenage

Tue, 10 Jun, 2025, 15:06 BST

Posh make a second summer signing

Declan Frith from Swiss side FC Thun has joined Posh for a ‘substantial’ fee. Details here https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-have-raided-swiss-football-to-bring-in-a-replacement-for-kwame-poku-5169954

Tue, 10 Jun, 2025, 15:05 BST

League One latest

Port Vale have signed attacking midfielder Rico Richards from Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

Luton Town could be about to lose top defender Teden Mengi to Premier League Burnley.

Huddersfield are thought to be closing in on Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Joe Low and Lincoln City defender Sean Roughan.

Mon, 09 Jun, 2025, 20:11 BST

Bolton's first signing

Bolton have completed the signing of Wrexham forward Sam Dalby.

Stockport have released defender Ibou Touray and midfielder Will Collar

Mon, 09 Jun, 2025, 15:04 BST

Fourth signing for Cobblers

Northampton Town have signed goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons (31) on a one-year contract after his departure from Scunthorpe United. He played for Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan at Notts County.

Wigan Athletic have signed Kilmarnock midfielder Fraser Murray on a two-year deal. He was a free agent.

Luton Town are poised to sign midfielder George Saville from Millwall on a free transfer.

