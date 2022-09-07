Latest figures reveal new squad values of Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and every other League One side following closure of summer transfer window
The summer transfer window has closed and the new squad value figures of every League One side has been released.
It was a decent Deadline Day for Posh after they held on to prize asset Ronnie Edwards.
Early in the day it looked likely the 19 year-old would be leaving for the Premier League as Crystal Palace joined Chelsea in making sizeable bids for the central defender.
But Posh have rejected all bids and instead strengthened the defence by taking Newcastle United; centre-back Kelland Watts on loan until January.
To complete a decent day for Posh they received fees for unwanted midfielders Ryan Broom (from Cheltenham) and Idris Kanu (Barnet).
It leaves the squad said to be valued at £9.18m, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.
