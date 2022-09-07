It was a decent Deadline Day for Posh after they held on to prize asset Ronnie Edwards.

Early in the day it looked likely the 19 year-old would be leaving for the Premier League as Crystal Palace joined Chelsea in making sizeable bids for the central defender.

But Posh have rejected all bids and instead strengthened the defence by taking Newcastle United; centre-back Kelland Watts on loan until January.

To complete a decent day for Posh they received fees for unwanted midfielders Ryan Broom (from Cheltenham) and Idris Kanu (Barnet).

It leaves the squad said to be valued at £9.18m, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

