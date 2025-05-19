Late League One deals as transfer window shuts for six days
All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.
We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours
Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have signed Braintree forward Kyrell Lisbie
- Posh are hoping to bring centre-back Sam Hughes to the club on a permanent deal
- Posh could make up to 10 summer signings
Late League One deals
Huddersfield have signed defender Sean Roughan from Lincoln.
Late League One deals
Centre-back Joe Low has left Wycombe Wanderers and joined League One rivals Huddersfield Town.
Defender Kai Naismith has left Bristol City and joined Luton Town.
Forward Ched Campbell has left Wolves and joined Stevenage
Posh make a second summer signing
Declan Frith from Swiss side FC Thun has joined Posh for a ‘substantial’ fee. Details here https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-have-raided-swiss-football-to-bring-in-a-replacement-for-kwame-poku-5169954
League One latest
Port Vale have signed attacking midfielder Rico Richards from Aston Villa on a permanent deal.
Luton Town could be about to lose top defender Teden Mengi to Premier League Burnley.
Huddersfield are thought to be closing in on Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Joe Low and Lincoln City defender Sean Roughan.
Bolton's first signing
Bolton have completed the signing of Wrexham forward Sam Dalby.
Stockport have released defender Ibou Touray and midfielder Will Collar
Fourth signing for Cobblers
Northampton Town have signed goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons (31) on a one-year contract after his departure from Scunthorpe United. He played for Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan at Notts County.
Wigan Athletic have signed Kilmarnock midfielder Fraser Murray on a two-year deal. He was a free agent.
Blackpool leading a chase for midfielder
Blackpool are among a host of clubs chasing a deal for Millwall midfielder George Honeyman, according to Football League World. Honeyman is a free agent later this month.
Second signing for Stevenage
Stevenage have signed defender Saxon Earley from fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.
Midfielder Jordan Houghton made the same move last week.
Lincoln City are reportedly interested in Grimsby defender Denver Hume.
Posh linked with another Bristol Rovers player
Posh have been linked with a move for Bristol Rovers midfielder Kamil Conteh.
The 22 year-old was reported to be of interest to Posh in a report on Derbyshire Live which suggests the Sierra Leone international is also a target for Derby County.
Conteh moved to Rovers from Grimsby for £300k 18 months ago. He was injured for much of last season, making 22 appearances for a a team relegated from League One.
Posh are definitely interested in Rovers centre-back Connor Taylor
League One latest.
Wycombe Wanderers are leading the race for Lincoln City defender Paudie O’Connor on a free transfer, according to Football Insider. O’Connor is out of contract at Lincoln at the end of this month.
League One latest June 8, 7.30pm.
Wales international Sorba Thomas has joined Stoke City from Huddersfield Town.
Wigan are closing in on attacking midfielder Fraser Murray whose contract at Kilmarnock has expired.
Huddersfield have joined the race for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman.
League One latest, June 8 7.30am
Stevenage have signed midfielder Jordan Houghton following his release from Plymouth.
Swansea and Sheffield United are keen on Leyton Orient midfielder Ethan Galbraith according to Football Insider.
Midfielder Mitch Pinnock turned down a new contract at Cobblers to join modest League Two club Bromley. He said he was attracted by Bromley’s ambition.
League One latest, June 6 4.15pm
Bolton are favourites to sign Wrexham forward Sam Dalby according to Football Insider. The 25 year-old scored 15 times in 34 games on loan at Dundee United last season.
Bradford City have signed central defender Joe Wright. He had a strong 2024-25 season with Kilmarnock.
Blackpool midfielder Sonny Carey has joined Charlton rather than Derby County following the expiry of his contract at Bloomfield Road.
Posh related news!
Update on Connor Taylor and the chance of signing anyone before the first summer deadline of June 10 is here https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-could-make-another-signing-soon-but-its-unlikely-to-be-much-sought-after-bristol-rovers-centre-back-5164983
League One latest, June 6
New club for ex-Posh man, June 6.
Ex-Posh defender Michael Bostwick has joined St Albans City of the Isthmian League Premier Division.
Bostwick played 229 times for Posh between 2012 and 2017, scoring 22 goals. He has spent the last two years at Boston United.
Wycombe Wanderers have reportedly offered a contract to Reading ‘keeper Joel Pereira. Pereira is out of contract at Reading this month and his arrival would throw the future of former Posh ‘keeper Will Norris at Wycombe into doubt.
League One latest 8.30pm June 5
Huddersfield are interested in Wycombe central defender Joe Low, according to ‘Football Insider.’
Portsmouth and Blackburn are reportedly interested in Reading midfielder Charlie Savage.
League One latest
Bradford City are reportedly interested in defender Joe Wright who has been released by Kilmarnock.
