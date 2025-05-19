Live

Late League One deals as transfer window shuts for six days

By Alan Swann
Published 19th May 2025, 17:31 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 21:50 BST
Joe Low has swapped Wycombe Wanderers for Huddersfield Town (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images).
The summer transfer window will re-open on June 16 and won’t close until 7pm on September 1.

All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.

We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours

Posh summer transfer window

Key Events

  • Posh have signed Braintree forward Kyrell Lisbie
  • Posh are hoping to bring centre-back Sam Hughes to the club on a permanent deal
  • Posh could make up to 10 summer signings
21:56 BST

Late League One deals

Huddersfield have signed defender Sean Roughan from Lincoln.

21:53 BST

Late League One deals

Centre-back Joe Low has left Wycombe Wanderers and joined League One rivals Huddersfield Town.

Defender Kai Naismith has left Bristol City and joined Luton Town.

Forward Ched Campbell has left Wolves and joined Stevenage

15:06 BST

Posh make a second summer signing

Declan Frith from Swiss side FC Thun has joined Posh for a ‘substantial’ fee. Details here https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-have-raided-swiss-football-to-bring-in-a-replacement-for-kwame-poku-5169954

15:05 BST

League One latest

Port Vale have signed attacking midfielder Rico Richards from Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

Luton Town could be about to lose top defender Teden Mengi to Premier League Burnley.

Huddersfield are thought to be closing in on Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Joe Low and Lincoln City defender Sean Roughan.

Mon, 09 Jun, 2025, 20:11 BST

Bolton's first signing

Bolton have completed the signing of Wrexham forward Sam Dalby.

Stockport have released defender Ibou Touray and midfielder Will Collar

Mon, 09 Jun, 2025, 15:04 BST

Fourth signing for Cobblers

Northampton Town have signed goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons (31) on a one-year contract after his departure from Scunthorpe United. He played for Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan at Notts County.

Wigan Athletic have signed Kilmarnock midfielder Fraser Murray on a two-year deal. He was a free agent.

Luton Town are poised to sign midfielder George Saville from Millwall on a free transfer.

Mon, 09 Jun, 2025, 11:04 BST

Blackpool leading a chase for midfielder

Blackpool are among a host of clubs chasing a deal for Millwall midfielder George Honeyman, according to Football League World. Honeyman is a free agent later this month.

Mon, 09 Jun, 2025, 11:00 BST

Second signing for Stevenage

Stevenage have signed defender Saxon Earley from fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.

Midfielder Jordan Houghton made the same move last week.

Lincoln City are reportedly interested in Grimsby defender Denver Hume.

Sun, 08 Jun, 2025, 18:54 BST

Posh linked with another Bristol Rovers player

Posh have been linked with a move for Bristol Rovers midfielder Kamil Conteh.

The 22 year-old was reported to be of interest to Posh in a report on Derbyshire Live which suggests the Sierra Leone international is also a target for Derby County.

Conteh moved to Rovers from Grimsby for £300k 18 months ago. He was injured for much of last season, making 22 appearances for a a team relegated from League One.

Posh are definitely interested in Rovers centre-back Connor Taylor

Sun, 08 Jun, 2025, 18:47 BST

League One latest.

Wycombe Wanderers are leading the race for Lincoln City defender Paudie O’Connor on a free transfer, according to Football Insider. O’Connor is out of contract at Lincoln at the end of this month.

Sun, 08 Jun, 2025, 07:36 BST

League One latest June 8, 7.30pm.

Wales international Sorba Thomas has joined Stoke City from Huddersfield Town.

Wigan are closing in on attacking midfielder Fraser Murray whose contract at Kilmarnock has expired.

Huddersfield have joined the race for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman.

Sun, 08 Jun, 2025, 07:33 BST

League One latest, June 8 7.30am

Stevenage have signed midfielder Jordan Houghton following his release from Plymouth.

Swansea and Sheffield United are keen on Leyton Orient midfielder Ethan Galbraith according to Football Insider.

Midfielder Mitch Pinnock turned down a new contract at Cobblers to join modest League Two club Bromley. He said he was attracted by Bromley’s ambition.

Fri, 06 Jun, 2025, 16:21 BST

League One latest, June 6 4.15pm

Bolton are favourites to sign Wrexham forward Sam Dalby according to Football Insider. The 25 year-old scored 15 times in 34 games on loan at Dundee United last season.

Bradford City have signed central defender Joe Wright. He had a strong 2024-25 season with Kilmarnock.

Blackpool midfielder Sonny Carey has joined Charlton rather than Derby County following the expiry of his contract at Bloomfield Road.

Fri, 06 Jun, 2025, 16:17 BST

Posh related news!

Update on Connor Taylor and the chance of signing anyone before the first summer deadline of June 10 is here https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-could-make-another-signing-soon-but-its-unlikely-to-be-much-sought-after-bristol-rovers-centre-back-5164983

Swansea have completed the signing of former Posh defender Ricardo Santos from Bolton Wanderers subject to international clearance.

Fri, 06 Jun, 2025, 14:00 BST

League One latest, June 6

Blackpool star midfielder Sonny Carey could be joining Derby County according to Football Insider.

Stevenage have reportedly joined Reading in the chase for Wolves midfielder Chem Campbell.

Fri, 06 Jun, 2025, 07:44 BST

New club for ex-Posh man, June 6.

Ex-Posh defender Michael Bostwick has joined St Albans City of the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Bostwick played 229 times for Posh between 2012 and 2017, scoring 22 goals. He has spent the last two years at Boston United.

Wycombe Wanderers have reportedly offered a contract to Reading ‘keeper Joel Pereira. Pereira is out of contract at Reading this month and his arrival would throw the future of former Posh ‘keeper Will Norris at Wycombe into doubt.

Thu, 05 Jun, 2025, 20:53 BST

League One latest 8.30pm June 5

Huddersfield are interested in Wycombe central defender Joe Low, according to ‘Football Insider.’

Portsmouth and Blackburn are reportedly interested in Reading midfielder Charlie Savage.

Thu, 05 Jun, 2025, 15:33 BST

League One latest

Bradford City are reportedly interested in defender Joe Wright who has been released by Kilmarnock.

