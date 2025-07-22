Lacklustre and lethargic Peterborough United behind at half-time to MK Dons
The hosts took a 1-0 lead into the interval thanks to a well-placed header from expensive striker Aaron Collins following a cross from from former Posh winger Nat Mendez-Laing.
Posh did strike the crossbar through Donay O’Brien-Brady after fine work from Cian Hayes, but it was a rare highlight from 45 minutes of misplaced places and physical mismatches.
MK were quicker to the ball and on the race occasion they weren’t they soon won it back, or they were gifted it back by a series of underhit passes. The League Two title favourites almost added a second goal on 40 minutes, but Posh ‘keeper Alex Bass got down well to save.
Posh barely left their own half in the opening 15 minutes and it was easy to sympathise with striker Gustav Lindgren who didn’t receive a worthwhile pass in his time on the pitch.
Centre-back George Nevett recovered from injury/fatigue to start. He partnered Oscar Wallin at the heart of the Posh defence. Lucca Mendonca operated at right-back and found it tough against Hepburn-Murphy.
Posh changed their entire team at the break apart from Bass and Kyrell Lisbie. There was a debut for new centre-back David Okogbue.
There was a slight improvement, but only occasionally, most notably when Declan Frith cut inside and forced home ‘keeper Craig MacGillivray onto a decent save.
Posh (first-half): Bass, Mendonca, Wallin, Nevett, Mills, De Havilland, O’Brien-Brady, Lisbie, Hayes, Odoh, Lindgren. Subs: Westcott, Freeman, McWilliams-Marcano, Andrews.
Posh (second-half): Bass, Dornelly, Johnston, Hughes, Okogbue, Collins, Frith, Khela, LIsbie (sub Changunda, 61 mins), Conn-Clarke, Ihionvien.
MK Dons: MacGillivray, Jones, Sherring (sub Waller, 25 mins), Offord, Tomlinson, Kelly, Thompson-Summer, Gilbey, Mendez-Laing, Collins, Hepburn-Murphy.
Attendance: 2,171 (339 Posh).
