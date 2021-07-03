Knight happy to swap Leicester City for Peterborough United

Josh Knight after signing for Posh.

Knight signed a three-year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday after Posh and the Foxes agreed an undisclosed transfer fee.

Knight joined the Leicester Academy at the age of eight, but made just one substitute appearance in a League Cup tie for his hometown club’s senior side.

The 23 year-old hasn’t moved far from home, but it’s definitely a new chapter for a centre-back who can also play in midfield.

Knight has enjoyed two previous spells at Posh on loan and last term he was the outstanding player in Wycombe’s unsuccessful fight against relegation from the Championship.

“The Championship was tough last season, but I felt I did really well,” Knight stated.

“You come up against some great players, but it was a joy to play at that level and I wanted my next move to be to a Championship club.

“I loved it at Leicester, but when your time is up you have to find somewhere to settle. I was often training with the first-team squad, but my chances to play were limited so coming to Peterborough was a no brainer really.

“I know the club, I know a lot of the players and I know the manager and what he wants from his players.

“I was pleased they won promotion. It was a great effort to go up and now I’m ready to help them in the Championship.

“One day I hope to get to the Premier League ”