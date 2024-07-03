The winning goal for Posh at Shrewsbury last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United’s first away game in League One at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, August 17 will kick off at 12.30pm.

It will be shown live on the new Sky Sports plus channel. EFL fixtures this season will be broadcast via either an existing Sky Sports channel or Sky Sports+ - a new way for fans to discover and stream live sport.

The League One matches changed for live TV coverage in the first two months of the season have now been published and no other Posh game has been moved. All the opening day games on August 10 will be broadcast live with a 5.30pm kick off.

All League One clubs will be shown live at least three times in the first two months. For Posh that means the August 10 home game with Huddersfield, the trip to Shrewsbury and a Carabao Cup tie. Posh travel to Oxford in the first round of that competition.

Posh came from behind to win 2-1 at Shrewsbury last season.

League One TV games

Sat August 10 – All opening day fixtures (5.30pm).

Sat August 17 - Shrewsbury v Posh (12.30pm)

Sun August 18 – Bolton v Wrexham (3pm).

Sat August 24 – Burton v Stevenage (12.30pm)

Sat August 24 – Stockport v Bristol Rovers (12.30pm)

Sat August 31 – Blackpool v Wycombe (12.30pm)

Sat August 31 – Rotherham v Huddersfield (12.30pm)

Sat September 7 – Burton v Crawley (12.30pm)

Sat September 14 – Mansfield v Cambridge (12.30pm)

Sat September 14 – Northampton v Wycombe (12.30pm)

Mon September 16 – Birmingham v Wrexham (8pm)

Sat September 21 – Exeter v Stevenage (12.30pm)

Sat September 21 – Lincoln v Wigan (12.30pm)

Sat September 28 – Crawley v Bolton (12.30pm)

Sat September 28 – Reading v Huddersfield (12.30pm)