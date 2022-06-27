The 27-year-old midfielder travelled to Edinburgh last weekend to discuss a deal after Posh accepted a deal believed to be considerably below the release clause in his contract. Grant had two years left on the deal he signed last summer.
Grant arrived in the summer from Lincoln after Posh triggered a release clause in his Imps contract. He had helped Michael Appleton’s side to the League One Play-off final but he struggled to make an impact in the Championship.
e appeared 26 times (21 starts) in the Championship last season but started just one of the last 20 league matches of the season; away at Fulham on February 23.
He did start against Manchester City in the FA Cup in March, his only start under Grant McCann.
He will now travel out to Spain to link up with new teammates for a pre-season training camp.