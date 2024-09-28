Joel Randall omission is a 'storm in a teacup' says Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony
The Posh attacker was left out of the squad entirely for Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Birmingham.
Darren Ferguson revealed after the game that this was because that Randall, despite signing a new three-year contract in the summer, has become unhappy at the club and that his attitude in training had not been at the desired level.
The news went down poorly with the majority of Posh fans but MacAnthony took to X on Saturday night to defend his player and ask fans not to “overreact” to the situation.
He said: “Honestly the comments… He was one of most productive players in League One offensively last season, hence two clubs bidding millions in summer.
"We lost enough players in summer hence keeping him.
“Everybody is overreacting to a storm in a tea cup.
"He will I’m sure play a big part in better days for club. There is no better presser in our system at 10 when in form and I’m sure he’ll regret what’s happened and kiss/make up with manager then go find his best form with support from our awesome fans who have been good to him last 12 months.
"Stick with him guys and let’s not over react.”
MacAnthony went on to add that he had no problems with his manager addressed the issue publicly, adding: “No probs at all with it. Our gaffer is a big boy & one of best in our league. He knows what’s best.”
Ferguson did not put a timescale on Randall’s integration back into his plans so it is not yet known whether he will be considered for selection for Tuesday’s trip to Wigan.
