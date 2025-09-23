JJ Morgan is closing in on a 34-year old Peterborough United scoring record held by Postman Pat

Pat Gavin in action for Posh.

New Peterborough United striker JJ Morgan is closing in on a 34-year old club scoring record.

Morgan, who is on loan at London Road from Chelsea, has scored in his first 3 Football League appearances for the club, a feat bettered by only 3 Posh players.

Pat Gavin holds the club record after scoring in his first 5 Football League matches for Posh in 1991, while Terry Bly (1960) and Britt Assombalonga (2013) both netted in their first 4 games.

Aaron Mclean (2007) is the only other player to have scored in his first 3 Football League games for Posh, a run now matched by Morgan who should have matches against Lincoln City (September 27), Bolton Wanderers (October 4) and Stevenage (October 11) to break the club record, although the latter game could well be postponed because of international call-ups.

JJ Morgan celebrates his goal for Posh at Plymouth. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Gavin was one of the the 6 signings made by legendary Posh boss Chris Turner on transfer deadline day to boost a promotion push. Posh paid Leicester City £15k for a former postman who immediately scored in games against Blackpool (2-0), Scarborough (1-3), Aldershot (3-2), Rochdale (3-0) and Gillingham 2-0, although some of his scoring claims might be contested by a dubious goals panel these days.

Posh went on to win promotion from Division Four, with Gavin scoring 1 more goal. Gavin struck a hat-trick in a League Cup win over Aldershot the following season, but he was soon ditched in favour of the more mobile David Riley. Gavin moved on loan to Cobblers and scored the goal that kept them in the Football League. He eventually moved to Wigan before drifting into non-league football.

Bly scored in the first 4 Football League games in Posh history against Wrexham (3-0), Hartlepool (2-0), Carlisle (3-3) and Hartlepool again (3-2). He scored a Posh record 52 league goals as the club won the Fourth Division title.

Assombalonga scored in his first 4 Football League appearances following a big money move from Watford, against Swindon (1-0), Notts County (4-2), Oldham (2-1) and Tranmere (5-0). He scored 33 goals in all competitions in his sole season at Posh.

Mclean moved to Posh from non-league Grays Athletic in October, 2006 and promptly netted against Accrington (4-2), Mansfield (2-0) and Torquay (5-2). Mclean holds the club record for scoring in consecutive league games, 7 of them split at the end of the 2006-07 season and the start of the following campaign.

Information from club statistician Mick Robinson.