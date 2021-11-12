Jack Taylor called up to senior Republic of Ireland squad

Jack Taylor in action for Posh at Coventry City earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Stephen Kenny’s side travel to face Luxembourg on Sunday (November 14) at 7:45pm. It will be their final game in World Cup qualification. They can not advance to the play-off stage but can overtake their opponents with a win and finish third in the group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night (November 11), the side got an impressive point after a 0-0 draw at home to table-topping Portugal.

Taylor has played 13 times for Posh in the Championship this season after overcoming injury troubles which bothered him throughout pre-season. Those injury issues have likely kept him out of previous squads, up until now.