Kabongo Tshimanga in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Former Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has made his debut for Al Ahli in the Saudi League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toney played the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw at Al Nassr which is Cristiano Ronaldo’s club. Toney’s teammates include Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez.

Toney’s old Posh sparring partner Sammie Szmodics played 59 minutes of Ipswich Town’s creditable 0-0 Premier League draw at Brighton on Saturday. Former Posh midfielder Jack Taylor did not make the Tractor Boys’ 20-man squad and Ronnie Edwards was again absent from Southampton’s teamsheet as ‘The Saints’ went down 3-0 at home to Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season’s Posh loanee Peter Kioso played 90 minutes of Oxford United’s 1-0 Championship win over Stoke City. Oxford have won all three of their home matches since promotion from League One last season. Another old Posh loanee full-back Callum Elder assisted on the Derby County goal in a 1-0 win at home to Cardiff City. Ephron Mason-Clark played 85 minutes of Coventry City’s 1-1 draw at Watford.

Ivan Toney in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Former Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris scored for the second game in a row, but his Rotherham United side were held to a 2-2 home draw in League One by Burton Albion. Ex-Posh youngster Carl Piergianni scored from a corner as Stevenage beat Barnsley 3-0.

On-loan Posh striker Kabongo Tshimanga scored his first Football League goal in a 4-0 win for Swindon at home to Newport County in League Two. Another on-loan Posh forward Jacob Wakeling was a second-half substitute for Gillingham in a 3-0 win over Tranmere. And a third Posh striker out on loan, Pemi Aderoju, came on in the 61st minute in Boston United’s 1-1 National League draw at home to Aldershot for whom Kai Corbett also came on in the second-half.

Top-class former Posh striker Dwight Gayle has joined Scottish Premier League side Hibernian, but didn’t feature in a 2-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday.