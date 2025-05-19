Live

It's bye bye Bradley for now as Peterborough United let striker leave on loan

By Alan Swann
Published 19th May 2025, 17:31 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 17:34 BST
Brad Ihionvien scores for Posh at Wrexham in last season's Vertu Trophy semi-final. Photo David Lowndes.
The summer transfer window re-opened on June 16 and won’t close now until 7pm on September 1.

All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.

We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours

Posh summer transfer window

Key Events

  • The deadline for summer transfers is 7pm today
  • Posh are expecting a busy day of ins and outs
  • All League One transfers today will be recorded here
17:29 BST

Posh say bye bye to Bradley for now

Posh striker Bradley Ihionvien has joined League Two strugglers Shrewsbury Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21 year-old moved to Posh for an undisclosed fee late in August, 2024. He had no real pedigree when he came having started only started 12 games for Colchester, scoring 5 goals. He was frequently used off the bench by the League Two side,

Ihionvien made 20 appearances (9 starts) for Posh scoring 3 goals, including a penalty on the opening day of the current season. He also scored 2 EFL Trophy goals including a vital late one against Wrexham that helped Posh to Wembley for the Vertu Trophy final. He also scored a stunning goal on his Posh debut at Gillingham.

Fergie said he was incompatible with Posh in Aprii, but he was then rehabilitated before manager Darren Ferguson said ‘it’s a move that didn’t work out.’ last week.

Winless Shrewsbury have scored 2 goals in 6 games and sit next to bottom in League Two.

17:03 BST

Posh confirm signing number two and deny interest in a centre-back

Full story https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-have-signed-a-triple-promotion-winner-5297880

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied Posh are interested in Ipswich Town centre-back Elkan Baggott.

17:02 BST

League One latest

Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Law McCabe (19) on loan for the remainder of the season from Middlesbrough.

16:01 BST

Posh confirm signing number one

Full story https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-confirm-capture-of-young-chelsea-striker-5297639

15:21 BST

Ronnie back to QPR

A report has emerged suggesting former Posh defender Ronnie Edwards will return on loan to QPR from Southampton. A loan fee of £200k and a potential sale of £8 million have been suggested.

15:14 BST

Another central defender linked with Posh

The latest central defender to be linked with Posh is Elkan Baggott of Ipswich Town. It’s another from Pete O’Rourke.

Baggott (22) has been at Ipswich for his entire professional career. He has had loan spells at Gillingham. Cheltenham, Bristol Rovers and, last season, at Blackpool.

He started just 15 League One games for Blackpool, including a 0-0 draw with Posh at Bloomfield Road.

13:47 BST

League One latest

Birmingham City striker Tyler Roberts is reportedly have a medical at Mansfield Town.

Ipswich Town youngster Fin Barbrook is set to join Lincoln City.

Stockport are interested in Derby midfielder Ben Osborn.

13:43 BST

League One latest

Luton Town have agreed a £300k fee with Gillingham for striker Joseph Gbode, according to reports.

Burton are reportedly interested in Wrexham midfielder George Evans.

West Ham midfielder Lewis Orford could be joining Stevenage.

13:37 BST

Possible Collins update

Word has reached Telegraph Towers that Stockport County are the League One team pursuing Archie Collins.

12:57 BST

Posh sign Chelsea striker, according to report

No official confirmation from Posh, but Pete O’Rourke says Jimmy Jay Morgan has moved to London Road from Chelsea on loan.

12:54 BST

League One latest

Stockport County are set to sign Rochdale midfielder Corey Edwards on loan.

Plymouth are expected to sign Oxford winger Owen Dale on loan.

Cardiff City have completed the loan capture of Chelsea forward Omari Kellyman

12:50 BST

League One done deal

Burton Albion have signed defender Alex Hartridge from League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

12:29 BST

League One latest

Bolton are also keen on right-back Cyrus Christie who is a free agent after leaving Swansea City.

Luton are believed to be chasing Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi.

Wigan are believed to be close to signing Swansea midfielder Oli Cooper. Wigan are also thought to be interested.

12:26 BST

League One done deals.

Bolton have completed the loan signing of Middlesbrough striker Marcus Forss.

Huddersfield, who host Posh on Saturday, have completed the loan signing of Leicester City winger Will Alves.

11:48 BST

Jimmy Jay Morgan update

Morgan was on loan at Gillingham last season, scoring twice in 16 appearances (10 starts).

The 19 year-old was a youngster at Southampton before moving to Chelsea.

11:45 BST

More Posh rumours

And now Chelsea forward Jimmy Jay Morgan is being linked with a loan move to Posh by the non-stop transfer rumour machine Pete O’Rourke.

11:39 BST

Wrexham defender linked with Posh

Pete O’Rourke’s latest Posh link is with Wrexham player Tom O’Connor who can play in defence or midfield.

O’Connor is out of favour at Wrexham after helping them to promotion from League One last season.

O’Connor is 26. He came through the ranks at Southampton.

11:33 BST

Jonny Smith update

Legendary transfer expert Pete O’Rourke believes Wigan winger is heading to Gillingham for a medical.

