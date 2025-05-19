It's bye bye Bradley for now as Peterborough United let striker leave on loan
Posh say bye bye to Bradley for now
Posh striker Bradley Ihionvien has joined League Two strugglers Shrewsbury Town on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21 year-old moved to Posh for an undisclosed fee late in August, 2024. He had no real pedigree when he came having started only started 12 games for Colchester, scoring 5 goals. He was frequently used off the bench by the League Two side,
Ihionvien made 20 appearances (9 starts) for Posh scoring 3 goals, including a penalty on the opening day of the current season. He also scored 2 EFL Trophy goals including a vital late one against Wrexham that helped Posh to Wembley for the Vertu Trophy final. He also scored a stunning goal on his Posh debut at Gillingham.
Fergie said he was incompatible with Posh in Aprii, but he was then rehabilitated before manager Darren Ferguson said ‘it’s a move that didn’t work out.’ last week.
Winless Shrewsbury have scored 2 goals in 6 games and sit next to bottom in League Two.
Posh confirm signing number two and deny interest in a centre-back
League One latest
Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Law McCabe (19) on loan for the remainder of the season from Middlesbrough.
Posh confirm signing number one
Ronnie back to QPR
A report has emerged suggesting former Posh defender Ronnie Edwards will return on loan to QPR from Southampton. A loan fee of £200k and a potential sale of £8 million have been suggested.
Another central defender linked with Posh
The latest central defender to be linked with Posh is Elkan Baggott of Ipswich Town. It’s another from Pete O’Rourke.
Baggott (22) has been at Ipswich for his entire professional career. He has had loan spells at Gillingham. Cheltenham, Bristol Rovers and, last season, at Blackpool.
He started just 15 League One games for Blackpool, including a 0-0 draw with Posh at Bloomfield Road.
League One latest
Birmingham City striker Tyler Roberts is reportedly have a medical at Mansfield Town.
Ipswich Town youngster Fin Barbrook is set to join Lincoln City.
Stockport are interested in Derby midfielder Ben Osborn.
League One latest
Luton Town have agreed a £300k fee with Gillingham for striker Joseph Gbode, according to reports.
Burton are reportedly interested in Wrexham midfielder George Evans.
West Ham midfielder Lewis Orford could be joining Stevenage.
Possible Collins update
Word has reached Telegraph Towers that Stockport County are the League One team pursuing Archie Collins.
Posh sign Chelsea striker, according to report
No official confirmation from Posh, but Pete O’Rourke says Jimmy Jay Morgan has moved to London Road from Chelsea on loan.
League One latest
Stockport County are set to sign Rochdale midfielder Corey Edwards on loan.
Plymouth are expected to sign Oxford winger Owen Dale on loan.
Cardiff City have completed the loan capture of Chelsea forward Omari Kellyman
League One done deal
Burton Albion have signed defender Alex Hartridge from League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.
League One latest
Bolton are also keen on right-back Cyrus Christie who is a free agent after leaving Swansea City.
Luton are believed to be chasing Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi.
Wigan are believed to be close to signing Swansea midfielder Oli Cooper. Wigan are also thought to be interested.
League One done deals.
Bolton have completed the loan signing of Middlesbrough striker Marcus Forss.
Huddersfield, who host Posh on Saturday, have completed the loan signing of Leicester City winger Will Alves.
Jimmy Jay Morgan update
Morgan was on loan at Gillingham last season, scoring twice in 16 appearances (10 starts).
The 19 year-old was a youngster at Southampton before moving to Chelsea.
More Posh rumours
And now Chelsea forward Jimmy Jay Morgan is being linked with a loan move to Posh by the non-stop transfer rumour machine Pete O’Rourke.
Wrexham defender linked with Posh
Pete O’Rourke’s latest Posh link is with Wrexham player Tom O’Connor who can play in defence or midfield.
O’Connor is out of favour at Wrexham after helping them to promotion from League One last season.
O’Connor is 26. He came through the ranks at Southampton.
Jonny Smith update
Legendary transfer expert Pete O’Rourke believes Wigan winger is heading to Gillingham for a medical.