It could be a decisive weekend ahead for treble-chasing Peterborough Town CC

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke in action in last weekend's big win over Rushden. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Town now go into the final three matches of the season with a 14-point lead over main challengers Finedon.

And while the city side shouldn’t have any problems at lowly Horton House, Finedon host third place Old Northamptonians who have hit a rich vein of form in recent weeks.

Town seconds clinched the Division Two title last weekend and now go on to compete for the division’s KO Cup. They start with a home match against Heyford tomorrow (11am).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reigning champions Town are 15 points behind Wisbech in Rutland Division One, but have two matches in hand. The teams are due to clash at Bretton Gate on September 12.

Town travel to March this Sunday, while Wisbech entertain City at Harecroft Road (noon).

Weekend fixtures

Saturday, September 4

Northants Premier: Horton House v Peterborough Town, Oundle v Geddington.

Northants Division Two Cup: Peterborough Town 2nds v Heyford.

Northants Division Three Cup: Podington v Oundle 2nds.

Lincs Premier Division: Lindum v Bourne, Market Deeping v Bracebridge Heath.

Sunday, September 5