Ishola stars as Peterborough United win at Burnley in the Premier League Under 23 Cup

Hameed Ishola (blue) scored the winning goal for Posh at Burnley.

The Clarets, who operate with a Category One Academy, were always going to be strong, particularly after breezing past Sheffield United 3-0 away from home in their first group game, but Posh more than held their own at the home of the Lancashire FA.

The deadlock was broken in the first half from the penalty spot after Hameed Ishola was upended in the box and Charlie O’Connell coolly converted from 12-yards. However, the hosts got themselves back level from close-range after a cross was spilled and converted by Sam Unwin.

Two minutes before the break, Posh were back in front as Ishola finished well after excellent approach play from Andrew Oluwabori. Goalkeeper Will Lakin was forced into a couple of stops in the second half, but Posh defended well throughout and restricted the chances in front of goal for the Clarets

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie O'Connell scored from the penalty spot for Posh Under 23s at Burnley.

Posh, Sheffield United and Burnley all have three points in the Premier League Cup with Everton the other side in the group.