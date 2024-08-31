Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Transfer deadline day madness is over for another few months, thank goodness, and Peterborough United now have a 24-man squad with which to attack League One.

On day when a League One club felt able to bid £15 million for a striker who couldn’t help them avoid relegation last season, and a 28-year-old England international at the peak of his career chose a pub league over serious football, the late window business Posh delivered was very much small beer in terms of making headlines.

Posh told us they were seeking a left-footed centre-back and ended up with a right-footer who performed as a full-back last season, admittedly with distinction, and a striker who has clearly been scouted for his potential rather than on his record in professional football so far. There’s nothing wrong with that of course. Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean were relative unknowns when they pitched up at London Road for the first time and Bradley Ihionvien will ‘only’ need to be half as good as them to be a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One hopes Jadel Katongo won’t jump ahead of one of our own from the Academy, James Dornelly, in the right-back queue should something happen to Sam Curtis. One would rather hope he has the positional skills and comfort on the ball which enabled Ronnie Edwards to play so brilliantly as a right-footed, but left-sided, centre-back last season. The fact Katongo has been schooled at Manchester City for so long would suggests it won’t be an issue.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony and first-team manager Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Posh squad, discounting transfer-listed players, now contains….

Goalkeepers (3): Jed Steer, Nicholas Bilokapic, Will Blackmore.

Full-backs (5): Sam Curtis, James Dornelly, Jack Sparkes, Rio Adebisi, Harley Mills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre-backs (4): Oscar Wallin, Emmanuel Fernandez, Jadel Katongo, George Nevett.

Jadel Katongo after re-signing for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Central midfielders (4): Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Ryan De Havilland.

Wide players (4): Chris Conn-Clarke, Cian Hayes, Kwame Poku, Abraham Odoh.

Forwards (4): Joel Randall, Malik Mothersille, Ricky-Jade Jones, Bradley Ihionvien.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

….and is still extremely young after the arrival of a 19 year-old and a 20 year-old yesterday. It's now an average age of 21.9 which would drop to close to 21.5 if 31 year-old (32 next month) goalkeeper Jed Steer is discounted. It would be some achievement of recruitment and coaching if a team of relative babies even manage to compete with the big hitters like Birmingham City. City were the team that made that remarkable £15 million – those reputable chaps at TalkSport revealed the figure – signing of Jay Stansfield from Fulham. Mind you the previous record signing for a League One player was the £3.4 million Sunderland paid for Will Grigg and that didn’t work out too well.

Former Posh star Ivan Toney is the man set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia rather than the boost the scoring power of a big Premier League team, and the £40 million deal was ratified overnight. Posh of course will do very well out of that deal even though the numbers Darragh MacAnthony spent time explaining on social media last night were bamboozling. We can perhaps call it about £4 million for cash which would bring the total transfer receipts to a very healthy £15 million or so from the summer as a whole.

MacAnthony revealed he was still rejecting bids for other stars, presumably Kwame Poku and Hector Kyprianou, this week. He also suggested he’d turned down bids for those two as well as Ronnie Edwards and Harrison Burrows from free-spending Birmingham since the end of last season. He didn’t comment on reports Sheffield United tried to reunite Ricky-Jade Jones with his mate Burrows. First-team manager Darren Ferguson will be relieved no-one else left as will Posh fans who are keen the potential talent at the club continues to be coached by a multiple promotion winner.

Players have of course been arriving as well as departing and some – Curtis, Oscar Wallin, Abraham Odoch in particular – look very handy indeed. Posh even tried to land another non-league gem – believed to be AFC Fylde teenager Taelor O'Kane – but a bid was rebuffed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time will tell if this transfer window was a good one for Posh. Automatic promotion might be beyond them, especially if they suffer an injury in central midfield, but a third straight entry into the League One play-offs can’t be discounted.